Kendrick Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show, and he’s bringing more than just music to the stage. The rapper has teamed up with Mexican-American designer Willy Chavarria for a limited-edition fashion collection in collaboration with the NFL.

Chavarria, who has been making waves in high fashion, is fresh off his Paris Fashion Week debut, where he solidified his place as one of the most influential Latino designers of our time. Now, he’s linking up with Kendrick to merge fashion, music, and culture on one of the biggest nights in sports.

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

A Collection Rooted in Identity and Culture

This isn’t just merch—it’s a statement. The collection, produced in partnership with Lamar’s pgLang creative agency and the NFL, is a celebration of Black and Brown empowerment. According to Chavarria, this project is deeply personal.

“Kendrick performing is so monumental given his voice on the empowerment of Brown and Black people, and I love his pure L.A. heart,” Chavarria said in a statement. “We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

Drawing from California’s cultural roots, the pieces blend streetwear aesthetics with high-fashion craftsmanship. Think satin bombers, graphic-heavy hoodies, and cropped mesh jerseys—all meticulously designed to honor heritage and resilience.

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

What’s in the Kendrick Lamar x Willy Chavarria Super Bowl Collection?

The hero piece of the collection is a balloon-sleeved satin bomber jacket with “KLamar” embroidered on the chest and “g.NATIONAL” lettering on the back, a nod to Kendrick’s Grand National Tour with SZA later this year.

Other standout items include:

Lightweight practice jerseys

Drawstring mesh shorts

Super Bowl LIX hoodies featuring Lamar’s lyrics: “Foot Up On The Gas But Somebody Gotta Do It”

featuring Lamar’s lyrics: “Foot Up On The Gas But Somebody Gotta Do It” Graphic T-shirts designed by Felipe Merida

Prices will range from $55 to $750, with the bomber being the most exclusive item—only 100 pieces are available, each hand-numbered.

Image courtesy of Willy Chavarria.

A Drop with a Purpose

Beyond the aesthetics, this collection has a real-world impact. According to WWD, proceeds will be donated to individuals and organizations affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

“Fashion has the power to challenge norms, start conversations, and inspire change,” Chavarria has said in past interviews. This collaboration is proving that once again.

Where to Buy the Kendrick Lamar x Willy Chavarria Super Bowl Collection

Mark your calendars. The collection drops on Wednesday, January 29, at noon EST. Here’s where you can get it:

Kendrick Lamar’s website (all items available)

(all items available) Willy Chavarria’s website (bomber jacket exclusive)

(bomber jacket exclusive) Mitchell & Ness (practice jerseys)

(practice jerseys) NFL Shop & Fanatics (hoodies, T-shirts, and shorts available at 3 p.m. EST)

Kendrick Lamar Is Bringing a Cultural Moment to the Super Bowl

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance is already historic, and this collection only cements his cultural influence beyond music. As one of the biggest West Coast icons of his generation, his partnership with Chavarria—one of the most important Latino designers in fashion—creates a moment that transcends sports and style.

As Chavarria told WWD, “This project was an intimate collaboration with the pgLang team. We spent a lot of time on the fits and the vibe, and Kendrick tied in everything to get it spot-on.”

The intersections of hip-hop, fashion, and activism continue to evolve, and with this collection, Kendrick Lamar and Willy Chavarria are proving why they’re leading the charge.