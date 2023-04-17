Karol G Takes a Stand Against Photoshop in SNL Sketch

wearemitu

The saying goes that a picture speaks a thousand words, but for Karol G, a T-shirt says it best.

The Colombian singer was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last weekend during an episode hosted by Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

In her first appearance on SNL, Karol G played the cousin of two Latino high school students who had made the incompetent Spanish teacher uncomfortable for, well, speaking Spanish correctly.

But it was Karol G’s t-shirt that stole the show.

Ana De Armas se lució completamente, rei demasiado y además la playera de Karol G 👏👏👏#AnaDeArmas #SNL pic.twitter.com/QmIrNPqMvH — Laura Geek ⚯͛ 💙🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@laura_geek28) April 16, 2023

‘Photoshop forbidden’

The Colombian singer appeared as the cousin of Ana de Armas and Marcello Hernandez’s characters in the sketch “Spanish Class.”

Karol G wore a T-shirt with the word Photoshop crossed out. The statement was a reference to the infamous editorial published by GQ Mexico.

The April magazine editorial showed a Karol G that has nothing to do with the real-life artist. In response, the Colombian singer expressed her displeasure with “the number of edits they did to the photo.”

“My face doesn’t look like that. My body doesn’t look like that,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look natural.”

For Karol G, the modifications were disrespectful to her and to the rest of the women who “wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

A talent that doesn’t need filters

However, a bitter moment has not prevented the artist from enjoying a career that has taken off. She is now one of the most powerful voices in Latin America and the world.

Her fourth album, “Mañana será bonito,” debuted in March at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Karol G made history as the first all-Spanish lead singer by a woman.

Her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live is a new milestone in a career that has definitely taken off.

The singer performed “Mientras me curo del Cora” and “Tus Gafitas.” But it was her charisma and personality that left their mark on the iconic comedy show.

Karol G "MIENTRAS ME CURO DEL CORA" Performance SNL! ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/2vnVSeMmlW — Karol G Stats (@KarolGWW) April 16, 2023

Karol G en Saturday Night Live SNL con el performance del tema 'Tus gafitas" 🕶️🌺 pic.twitter.com/Ghiiw1JfFJ — Dulce María Ramos (@DulceMRamosR) April 17, 2023

