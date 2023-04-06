Karol G Calls Out GQ for Altering Her Appearance on a Cover Photo

Fierce

Magazines are notorious for photoshopping or otherwise altering images of the women they profile. It’s a controversial industry standard that continues despite protests from notable celebrities. Karol G is now the latest high-profile woman to call out a publication for releasing a heavily doctored image.

The singer responded to the cover on Instagram, calling out GQ for retouching her photo to the point that it didn’t even look like her anymore. She also notes how she rejected the image on numerous occasions before GQ went ahead and published it.

Karol G calls out GQ in an Instagram post

The singer posted a photo of her actual face as well as the cover photo on a second slide. The difference between the two images, however, is stark.

First, here’s Karol G’s photo:

And then here is GQ’s:

No sé qué decir de esta portada que le hizo GQ a Karol G, no estoy entendiendo lo que veo. pic.twitter.com/OCZ39wzRtQ — Gerard Cortez (@SoyGerardCortez) April 6, 2023

“I don’t even know where to start this message,” she wrote. “Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does NOT represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”

Karol G then notes how she repeatedly disagreed with the alterations to her image, “as if to look good I needed all those changes.” Finally, she calls out GQ for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards for women, writing, “it is women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”

Social media is just as pissed off as she is about the cover

Additionally, social media seems to agree. One commenter on Karol G’s post wrote, “Wow they went too far you are much more beautiful shame on them.” The reaction was also similar on Twitter with many people mocking GQ’s unnecessarily edited image.

Karol G en la revista GQ. pic.twitter.com/lN6CY43Nlq — Keylin Acosta (@KeylinAcosta) April 6, 2023

Y'all better RESPECT Karol g pic.twitter.com/AYjevdaJjf — cristian 🌺 (@culpamercurio) April 6, 2023

One Twitter user also wrote a whole thread about an aesthetic that started in the 1990s called “heroin chic” and how it continues to this day.

El día de hoy GQ presentó su nueva edición con una irreconocible Karol G en la portada.



Y es el momento perfecto de hablar de una peligrosa tendencia que surgió en los 90: el llamado “heroin chic”. Así como de la poderosa respuesta de la misma Karol.



Abramos hilo. 🧵🪡 pic.twitter.com/ZjvUEobWf0 — Pável Gaona 👽 (@PaveloRockstar) April 6, 2023

Karol G is not the only woman to be a victim of Photoshop

However, the singer is not the only person to have images of them doctored for magazine covers. A few notable examples include…

Kerry Washington:

Zendaya:

Nicki Minaj:

Jameela Jamil:

Bella Thorne:

And many, many more…

