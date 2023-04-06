Karol G Calls Out GQ for Altering Her Appearance on a Cover Photo
Magazines are notorious for photoshopping or otherwise altering images of the women they profile. It’s a controversial industry standard that continues despite protests from notable celebrities. Karol G is now the latest high-profile woman to call out a publication for releasing a heavily doctored image.
The singer responded to the cover on Instagram, calling out GQ for retouching her photo to the point that it didn’t even look like her anymore. She also notes how she rejected the image on numerous occasions before GQ went ahead and published it.
Karol G calls out GQ in an Instagram post
The singer posted a photo of her actual face as well as the cover photo on a second slide. The difference between the two images, however, is stark.
First, here’s Karol G’s photo:
And then here is GQ’s:
“I don’t even know where to start this message,” she wrote. “Today my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that does NOT represent me. My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally.”
Karol G then notes how she repeatedly disagreed with the alterations to her image, “as if to look good I needed all those changes.” Finally, she calls out GQ for perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards for women, writing, “it is women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes.”
Social media is just as pissed off as she is about the cover
Additionally, social media seems to agree. One commenter on Karol G’s post wrote, “Wow they went too far you are much more beautiful shame on them.” The reaction was also similar on Twitter with many people mocking GQ’s unnecessarily edited image.
One Twitter user also wrote a whole thread about an aesthetic that started in the 1990s called “heroin chic” and how it continues to this day.
Karol G is not the only woman to be a victim of Photoshop
However, the singer is not the only person to have images of them doctored for magazine covers. A few notable examples include…
Kerry Washington:
Zendaya:
Nicki Minaj:
Jameela Jamil:
Bella Thorne:
And many, many more…
Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com