Since its release, Emilia Pérez has received much attention, and not all of it has been great. Even Eugenio Derbez criticized Selena Gomez’s accent. However, the frustration of a Mexican story filmed entirely in France instead of Mexico, at the director’s request, was palpable.

Mexican trans content creator Camila Aurora ​​criticized the movie for all the same reasons. Of course, being the content creator she is, Aurora created a satirical short film showing the wildness of Emilia Pérez. She teamed up with screenwriter Héctor Guillén to create this masterpiece.

Johanne Sacrebleu is the satirical take on Emilia Pérez people have been wanting

In response to Emilia Pérez, the short film Johanna Sacrebleu was born, and it is an incredible piece of cinema to behold. Everyone in the movie, regardless of their gender expression, is wearing a fake or drawn-on mustache. If anyone knows anything about France, they know that everyone has a mustache to go with their horizontally striped shirt. A really nice touch is the prevalence of the rats. In the open sequence, each person holds a rat somewhere on their body.

The film follows Johanne Sacrebleu, a trans woman who is the heiress to the biggest baguette producer in France. Things take a Romeo and Juliet twist when Sacrebleu falls in love with Agtugo Ratatouille, the trans heir to the largest croissant producer in France. The two fall in love, but the Sacrebleu and Ratatouille families are bitter enemies, and their love starts the work of bringing them together.

The satirical romp is bringing so much joy to people on the internet

Esto ha sido lo mejor de mi día 😂 #JohanneSacrebleu 🐀🥖🥐 pic.twitter.com/bQDbZyZaMx — Leo Reyes (@flakka82) January 25, 2025

The jokes are stellar. The production crew and creators really wanted to portray the ridiculousness they felt about Emilia Pérez. Aurora created the music, which is entirely original. She has promised to bring the soundtrack to Spotify soon.

Como persona que tomó clases de Francés los 3 años de secundaria (solo me acuerdo de lo básico) y que ha ido a Paris una vez, puedo asegurar que “Johanne Sacreblu” en verdad es un homenaje FIEL y REAL a la cultura francesa, en efecto es CINE🥖🚬🥐 pic.twitter.com/Kwh6DqRt8a — SERRANO🏳️‍🌈⃤ (@Soy_Serrano) January 26, 2025

Johanne Sacrebleu is picking up steam and becoming a cult favorite. As of the time of this post, the short film has garnered more than 1.5 million views on YouTube in five days. Clearly, this is striking a chord with people.

Guillén’s distaste for Emilia Pérez is deeper than bad representation

For Guillén, Emilia Pérez is more than a bad movie that is out of touch. It is a slap in the face to Mexico and Mexicans. In an interview with the BBC, Guillén got frank about his issues with the film, which has earned 13 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Karla Sofía Gascón), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Zoe Saldaña).

“We are still immersed in the violence in some areas. You are taking one of the most difficult topics in the country, but it’s not only any film, it’s an opera. It’s a musical,” Guillén told BBC about the drug war that has killed 500,000 people and disappeared another 100,000. “So for us and many activists, it’s like you are playing with one of the biggest wars in the country since the Revolution [in the early 20th Century]. Part of the plot is about searching mothers of the disappeared [searching for their children], one of the most vulnerable groups in Mexico. And there were zero words in the four Golden Globe acceptance speeches to the victims.”

Emilia Pérez has stirred up a lot of emotions. One thing is clear: the nominations for the Oscars have people confused, and critics just don’t like it. Film critics panned the film. GLAAD spoke out against the poor trans representation. So, with all of these going on, how do you feel about Emilia Pérez?