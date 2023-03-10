Jenna Ortega Responds to Wednesday Addams Tattoo in the Most Wednesday Way

Entertainment

If you haven’t already seen the Wednesday L. Jackson tattoo, it’s a doozy. Back in January, a fan of the Netflix original series posted a picture of their Wednesday-inspired tattoo and people on the internet thought it looked… interesting. So much so that people compared it to actor Samuel L. Jackson, among others.

The internet absolutely roasted this tattoo

Take a look for yourself:

not Wednesday L. Jackson 🤦🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/43fEk14ybH — wiz fajita (@trillary_banks_) January 3, 2023

But as much as we can joke around, Twitter, as it always does, did it much better.

That's "Monday morning" Adams after a long weekend out 😂 — Dominique King HOLLOW Henderson (@iKing_HOLLOW) January 3, 2023

Seriously, though. The tattoo looks just like this kid. To the point that it’s worth wondering whether the artist accidentally switched up the reference photos and put bangs on this picture, instead.

Jenna Ortega responds, and it’s not what you’d expect

Regardless, Jenna Ortega herself actually likes it. In an interview with Elle, Ortega acknowledged the tattoo. She said, “Oh my God. I almost made it my profile photo.” Whether that means she genuinely likes it, or just appreciates how bizarre it is, is still up for debate. But it’s most likely the latter.

However, the same kind of fandom that inspires someone like this person to get a tattoo of the character is exactly the kind of fandom that makes Ortega a little bit uncomfortable.

Jenna Ortega for Elle pic.twitter.com/4yeqVewpFo — Kea (@jacquemusx) March 7, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, she said, “All the other side stuff that comes with my job, sometimes it makes it feel like it’s almost not worth it.” She added, “I don’t want to feel like a walking billboard, which is a really, really scary feeling because then you feel less and less in control of your life.”

Talking about how she observes her peers, she said, “I feel like I’ve seen a lot of people or know people who have succumbed to that pressure. I don’t want to belong to anyone or anything.”

