We Talk To Eric Lopez, the New Voice of Bumblebee Man on ‘The Simpsons’

By May 29, 2021 at 6:44 pm
Courtesy Eric Lopez/Fox

After the racial reckoning of 2020, the entertainment industry scrambled to diversify talent in front of, and behind, the camera. One of the shows that made the most changes was “The Simpsons“.

For context, virtually all of the non-white (non-yellow?) characters on “The Simpsons” were voiced by white voiceover actors. But in 2020, the producers of “The Simpsons” announced that they would “no longer have white actors voice non-white characters.” “The Simpsons” recast the voices for Dr. Julius Hibbert, Carl Carlson, and have plans to recast Apu. And of course, they recast the voice for virtually the sole Latino character on the show: Bumblebee Man.

We talked to the new voice of Bumblebee Man, voiceover actor Eric Lopez, about his career, diversity in animation, and keeping his last name.

we are mitú (WAM): I didn’t realize that all characters of color on “The Simpsons” were being voiced by white actors. What was your opinion about white actors playing characters that weren’t white?

Eric Lopez (EL): Growing up, you see a lot of people representing “your kind” that’s not really in your demographic. As far as voiceover goes, I’ve never really had a problem with it, because [VO] is based on your range. It’s all about character. So if you can get that character across vocally, then I think it’s okay. As long as it’s not offensive, because it can be offensive. There’s certain roles that I’ve seen and I’m like ‘That’s a little offensive.’ You know “Family Guy” with the cleaning lady [Consuela], I’m like ugh.

“That’s how cartoons and animation are. You take someone and you make them a big character. And that’s what makes that character loveable.”

WAM: Did you ever find Bumblebee Man offensive? Did you ever think he was a stereotype?

EL: The first time I saw Bumblebee Man I wasn’t sure how to feel about it. Because I knew he was based off of a real Mexican celebrity, Chespirito. When I was growing up, there were hardly any Latinos [on TV]. And knowing what they were basing it off of, I’m like, well they’re kind of staying true to what [Chespirito] was.

[Bumblebee Man] is a caricature of the stuff that’s on TV, which is very big and outrageous and goofy. So I was a bit confused. Because you never know if someone is laughing with you or laughing at you. But I wasn’t really mad at it so much. Because that’s how cartoons and animation are. You take someone and you make them a big character. And that’s what makes that character loveable.

“[Lopez] is my dad’s name, you know? That’s how I was raised. When someone calls your name, there’s pride in that.”

EL: It’s funny you ask that, because I remember when I went to join the union, they ask you what you want your stage name to be. I remember sitting there for like a good five minutes, like, ‘This is the name. It’s going to be onscreen and in credits and stuff. And if I do get known, this is going to be the name that I’m known for.’ And I sat there and I thought about [changing it] and I was like, there’s no way. What am I going to choose?

That’s my dad’s name, you know? That’s how I was raised. When someone calls your name, there’s pride in that, you know? If I ever won an award in school, or when I was playing football in school…it felt good to hear your name called. And that’s why I was like, no I’m keeping this name. And I don’t care. If I’m good enough, I’ll be good with my own name.

WAM: I know other Latino actors, like Oscar Isaac for example, changed his last name in order to avoid being typecast. Did you ever worry that your last name would prevent you from getting certain voiceover parts?

“[We’re] getting more fleshed-out characters, not just tokens. As an actor, that’s what you want. You want depth, you don’t want shallow characters.”

WAM: How do you feel about the changes that the entertainment industry has made to be more inclusive?

EL: I know I’ve benefited a lot from it already. “The Simpsons” thing was just the icing on the cake. I was getting a lot of stuff already, because writers, creators, are trying to be more diverse. And they’re allowing people to write their stories now. So you’re getting more fleshed-out characters, not just tokens. As an actor, that’s what you want. You want depth, you don’t want shallow characters.

I was on “Glitch Techs” and my background, my history with my family, was basically what won me that role. The creator, Eric Robles is a really great guy. He said that when he listened to my [audition], he felt that he could feel the love of family and it reminded him of his uncles when he was younger. And see, that’s what it is. It’s authenticity. When you’re casting characters like that, you need authenticity. Someone who has lived that history, that type of life.

“What could be bad about giving someone who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity, the opportunity? And allowing him or her to get out there and be seen or heard by the masses?”

WAM: How do you feel about the future of diverse casting in the voiceover world?

EL: As far as casting people based on diversity and based on their background, I don’t see a negative when it comes to that. What could be bad about giving someone who wouldn’t normally have the opportunity, the opportunity? And allowing him or her to get out there and be seen or heard by the masses? It opens people up.

I’ve been watching a lot of shows lately and I love that the stories are so good, such good human stories. You don’t care what color the person is, you just love the fact that they’re telling this person’s story. A good human story is always going to be better than one that’s just pandering.

By June 12, 2020 at 4:02 pm
BY  | June 12, 2020 AT 4:02 pm
spiderversemovie / Instagram

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” was one of the most celebrated films the year it was released. It won the Golden Globe, Critic’s Choice, and Academy awards for Best Animated Feature film solidifying the movie’s place.

Producer Phil Lord confirmed the sequel on Twitter with a retweet.

Fans of the first movie have been waiting for the sequel. The animated story brought together several Spider-Man characters from different universes. Tbh, the collection of the characters is top-notch.

Lord’s retweet got people pumped.

The movie is bringing Miles Morales to the mainstream. The character is an Afro-Latino version of the iconic superhero and he is everything. The movie has been celebrated and praised by members within the Latino community for the representation. Morales’s family is a rare and welcomed representation of an Afro-Latino family.

Like, people are big-time excited.

The movie was slated for an April 2022 release but things have been happening in the world that has delayed the release. Now, the movie is expected to be released in October 2022. Either way, the people are here for it.

There are people still trying to get jobs with the project and they are shooting their shots.

Lord is one of the producers of the movie. If he is sending you links to the hiring page for the company producing the movie, that’s amazing. It isn’t every day that someone like that opens up a door for someone based on a tweet.

At least we know that they are finally working on the movie.

Now we just have to wait two years to see it. It should be easy enough.

READ: All You Need To Know About The Latino Spider-Man: Miles Morales

‘One Day At A Time’ Is Doing A Special Animated Episode After Production Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

wearemitu

‘One Day At A Time’ Is Doing A Special Animated Episode After Production Shutdown Due To Coronavirus

By April 28, 2020 at 12:43 pm
BY  | April 28, 2020 AT 12:43 pm
PopTV

Update May 14, 2020, 11:52 p.m. PST: “One Day At A Time” is making an animation special to give their fans some love via the television. COVID-19 has halted production in Hollywood as Los Angeles fights the deadly viral outbreak. We now know who is going to be making the animation special even more special.

We finally know who is going to be joining the Alvarez family for the “One Day At A Time” animated special.

We were devastated when we first heard that ODAAT was getting canceled by Netflix. We were even more upset when we learned that Netflix was blocked the show from being carried on other streaming platforms. Fortunately, Pop TV came through and saved the show. Now, we will get a little more of the Alvarez family thanks to a new animated special.

Gloria Estefan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Melissa Fumero will join the Alvarez family for the special.

Miranda had a big hand in saving the show about a Cuban family in Los Angeles. He took to social media after the show was canceled to rally his fans to get the show saved. The campaign worked and the show found a new home with Pop TV.

Fans are clearly very excited and can’t wait for the show to air.

We could all use something to brighten our spirits and moods. This animated special will be that for so many fans who can’t wait for the animated version of their favorite family.

Original: We’re never truly surprised when news that the team behind Pop TV’s “One Day At A Time” is cooking up something special. But the latest update about the show’s production truly has us floored, elated. You know: muy muy excited.

That’s right mi gente, One Day At A Time is getting the animation treatment!

The new take on the Norman Lear sitcom announced that it will produce an animated special available for viewing this spring.

Similar to most film and television productions, the current season of One Day At a Time, set to be it’s fourth, was suspended this past March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Deadline, “Shortly after that, One Day At a Time executive producer/co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett, whose husband is a cartoonist, brought the idea of an animated episode with fellow executive producer/co-showrunner Mike Royce. The two took it to ODAAT producing studio Sony Pictures TV, which helped get the ball rolling.”

“In my 97 years, I’ve never known of a multicam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience,” Norman Lear, the creator of the original 1975 series and executive producer of the current reimagining said in a statement to Deadline.

The One Day At a Time animated special will center around the arrival and visit of Penelope’s conservative family.

“Penelope dreads that with the election coming up, they won’t be able to avoid fighting over politics,” reports Deadline. “The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies of how to get through it, illustrated through fantasy sequences. Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto will be overseeing the animation. The cast will all voice their own characters and will be joined by celebrity guests to be announced at a later date.”

The special episode will not be connected to any of the storylines introduced in the new season.

“As we all know, it’s hard to keep One Day At a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family – on camera and behind the scenes – together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home,” said Kellett, who has been leading an industry conversation to find solutions for safely restarting TV production. “This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories.”

There’s no doubt One Day At A Time has proven its perseverance since the start of its run.

With its current fourth season in the works, the ability of the show to persevere through times thick and thin. Last year, news that the sitcom following followed the life of a Cuban American family been canceled by Netflix brought out various criticisms from the show’s fans. The series was brought back by Pop TV.

