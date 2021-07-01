Peacock’s Hidden Gem ‘True Colors’ Is a Short-Form Docuseries Celebrating Latino Trailblazers

wearemitu

Courtesy Peacock

NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock, has a hidden gem among its archive that many subscribers might not know about. It’s called “True Colors” and it’s a short-form documentary series that spotlights trailblazing Latinos in the United States. The English-language series was created in partnership with Telemundo. As of now, there are 8 episodes.

NBC describes the “True Colors” as “an intimate portrait of the vivid stories of successful Hispanics living in the United States, enlightening audiences through a closer look at their beginnings, struggles, family and close friends.” And, indeed, the docu-series does offer an intimate glimpse into the lives of these Latino trailblazers.

Not only does “True Colors” show famous Latinos being interviewed, but we see them interact with their family, friends, and loved ones. There are also episodes devoted to larger-than-life people like astronaut Ellen Ochoa, social media giant Lele Pons and singer Ángela Aguilar.

You can watch ARod play around in the front yard with Jennifer Lopez (pre-breakup, of course). Mario Lopez chats with his parents about being the only Latino child actor in the audition room.

“We went to these auditions and there was a lot of little white kids,” says Mario Lopez’s mother in “True Colors”. “And I’m going, ‘there goes my little Latin boy.'”

In episode one of Season 1 of “True Colors”, Laurie Hernandez eats pizza with her parents and chats about feeling out-of-place as a Latina in gymnastics. “I didn’t notice I was different until I went to the Olympics,” says Hernandez. “And they were like, ‘It’s been 30 years since there’s been a U.S. Latina on an Olympic team. How does that make you feel?’ And I was like, ‘Oh this is different. Nobody’s getting asked this question. I must’ve done something!'”

Hernandez’s mom expresses her pride at her daughter being the person to represent la raza. “To be able to see you go out there and represent Latinas and being an American…It was like, oh my God. It was an awesome dream come true,” she said. “My hairs still stand up because of that.”

All of the episodes touch on the pressure these trailblazers felt at being the first (or the first in a long time) to become so successful at their chosen field.

“I feel like I’m the luckiest human being in the world. I’m just a young Latino kid who wasn’t supposed to make it,” says Alex Rodriguez in episode four of “True Colors”. “I’ve always been the underdog. And today, I represent more than 60 million Latinos in the us. and that makes me proud. I hope one kid out there will say, if that guy can make it, I certainly know that I can. And yes, you can.”

We’re crossing our fingers for a second season! Right now, you can watch all eight episodes of “True Colors” for free at peacocktv.com or on the Peacock app.

