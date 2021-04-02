Latidomusic

Ángela Aguilar, Mau y Ricky, Ozuna and More Songs You Need for Nu Music Fridays

By April 2, 2021 at 9:39 am
Welcome to Nu Music Fridays, where we give you our best picks of the week in Latin music released on Friday, April 2nd. Check out our full list below!

Ángela Aguilar – “En Realidad”

Country meets Regional Mexicano in Ángela Aguilar’s new single “En Realidad.” The Mexican songstress has been releasing collabs like “Tu Sangre En Mi Cuerpo” alongside her father Pepe Aguilar and “Dime Cómo Quieres” with Christian Nodal, but “En Realidad” marks Ángela’s very first single and it was totally worth the wait.

Ozuna & Ovi – “Envidioso”

All the haters can really do now is watch. In the words of Ovi, “Imposible ser envidioso y feliz al mismo tiempo”, which translates to “Impossible to be envious and happy at the same time.” Ozuna and Cuban rapper Ovi teamed up for the drill-infused trap anthem “Envidioso”.

Dalex – “Feeling”

Puerto Rican Latin R&B star Dalex is back to tell you to run away from that toxic relationship in “Feeling.” We had the chance to talk to Dalex about the song, music video, and his upcoming album. Click here to watch the interview.

Girl Ultra – “Rosas”

Another artist that stepped up to the mic here with us at Latido Music by mitú was Mexican R&B singer Girl Ultra. The artist just dropped her new bolero-inspired single “Rosas.” Watch our interview here.

Mau y Ricky – “Fresh”

Venezuelan brothers Mau Y Ricky go back to high school in the music video for “Fresh.” The track is a mix of reggaeton, pop, and punk rock music.

El Micha – “Un Sueño, (Cuba Grita Libertad)”

El Micha breaks his silence to talk about Cuba’s current situation on “Un Sueño (Cuba Grita Libertad).” El Micha is using his platform to speak on behalf of 11 million Cubans currently on the island that dream about freedom.

Sycco – “My Ways [Buscabulla Remix]

Puerto Rican couple Buscabulla do their own take on Sycco’s “My Ways” and it’s totally a vibe. Check it out.

Feid, ICON – “PURRITO APA”

The Colombian singer, songwriter, and producer is back with the new single “PURRITO APA,” produced by ICON (Rolo and Jowan) and Sky Rompiendo. The name of the song actually comes from an Instagram Live, where Feid joked that his next song would be called “Purrito Apa,” a Colombian slang, and his fans were delighted and immediately started requesting it be called that.

Khea, Duki – “WACHA”

Argentinian Trap stars KHEA and DUKI team up for their new anthem “WACHA”, which already has more than 2 million views. Read more about the single from our article here.

Colmillo Norteño X Abraham Vazquez – “Así Es La Cosa”

Get your banda fix with this new track from Colmillo Norteño and Abraham Vasquez.

Ozuna and Anuel AA Bring the Heat to CJ’s “Whoopty” Remix Music Video

Ozuna and Anuel AA Bring the Heat to CJ’s “Whoopty” Remix Music Video

By March 26, 2021 at 6:25 pm
THADDAEUS MCADAMS

CJ just turned up the heat on his hit “Whoopty” with a new Latin remix. Puerto Rican superstars Ozuna and Anuel AA join the rising rapper in the hard-hitting music video.

“Whoopty” is CJ’s spin on the emerging drill music genre.

Christopher Daniel Soriano, Jr., who is better known by his stage name CJ, broke out earlier this year thanks to his single “Whoopty.” He capitalized on the drill music sound that was popularized by late Dominican-American rapper Pop Smoke. Since then, Eladio Carrion and Chucky73 have extended the emerging genre’s reach.

Ozuna and Anuel didn’t have to go this hard on the remix (but thankfully they did).

In February, “Whoopty” hit No. 10 on Billboard‘s all-genre Hot 100 chart while impressively peaking at No. 3 on the UK Singles chart. In the “Whoopty” remix, CJ leans into his Puerto Rican roots with the help Boricua artists Ozuna and Anuel AA. That energy that the self-proclaimed “Los Dioses del Trap” were lacking on their joint album is all here. Anuel goes off like a Gatling gun in his guest verse and Ozuna packs a wallop of his own. This remix has plenty of bars and it’s no-holds-barred at the same time.

That fire that Anuel AA and Ozuna bring to the “Whoopty” remix is perfectly captured in the new music video. With CJ, they’re rapping their verses in front of car that’s up in flames. There’s also an underground fight club going to up the visual’s intensity.

Previously, CJ released a “Whoopty” NYC remix that featured Rowdy Rebel and French Montana. His second single “Bop” followed. Up next, CJ will drop the Loyalty Over Royalty deluxe EP on April 9.

Read: J Balvin Gives Drill Music a Spin in Eladio Carrión’s “TATA” Music Video

Anuel AAOzuna

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

Latidomusic

‘Sky Rojo’ Star Lali Espósito is an Argentine Pop Icon: Her 5 Greatest Hits

By March 18, 2021 at 11:46 am
BY  | March 18, 2021 AT 11:46 am
NETFLIX

This week Lali Espósito will be jumping from Argentina to the global stage in the Netflix series Sky Rojo. The accomplished actress is also an Argentine pop star with a number of hits to her name.

Sky Rojo was created by the same people behind Money Heist.

Sky Rojo premieres on March 19. Lali, who professionally goes by her first name, co-stars with Spanish actress Verónica Sánchez and Cuban actress Yany Prado. The action-packed show was created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, the creators of the hit Netflix series La Casa de Papel (or Money Heist). The three women play prostitutes who are fleeing from their pimp. Spanish actor and Sense8 star Miguel Ángel Silvestre plays one of the pimp’s henchmen.

Lali is a very successful pop star from Argentina.

For those who know Lali back in Argentina, Sky Rojo will also be her most intense role yet. The 29-year-old rose to prominence in her country through teen telenovelas. She found her big break as the star of Casi Ángeles, which spun off the pop group Teen Angels. Lali later went solo in 2014 with her debut album, Soy. Lali has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Latin music over the years including Mau y Ricky, Thalía, Fito Páez, and CNCO.

After you watch Sky Rojo, Latido Music has selected a few of our favorite Lali hits for your playlists.

“Mi Mala” remix with Mau y Ricky

One of Lali’s first big breaks globally was featuring on Venezuelan duo Mau y Ricky’s “Mi Mala” remix. The brothers assembled the “Lady Marmalade” of Latin music with Colombian reggaetonera Karol G, Chicana pop star Becky G, and Dominican-American singer Leslie Grace also in the mix. The guys took a back seat to the women living their best lives.

“Caliente” with Pabllo Vittar

For her third album Brava, Lali teamed up with Brazilian drag pop star Pabllo Vittar. The two joined forces in “Caliente” and as the song’s title suggests, they turned up the heat with this one. Lali showed up and showed out for the LGBTQ+ community with a fierce queer artist.  

“Lindo Pero Bruto” with Thalía

Like the “Mi Mala” remix, another song that raised Lali’s international profile was “Lindo Pero Bruto.” The Mexican pop icon teamed up with Lali for her Valiente album. In the reggaeton-pop bop, both women have their cake and eat it too. “You’re stupid, papi, but tasty,” Lali sings in Spanish.

“Como Así” with CNCO

For last year’s Libra album, Lali enlisted Latin boyband CNCO for “Como Así.” She trades verses with each of the guys as they collectively fight for love. It’s a soaring and moving pop moment.

“Ladrón” with Cazzu

The knockout track on Lali’s Libra album is “Ladrón,” her collaboration with Cazzu, Argentina’s top female artist in Latin trap. In a moment of girl power that highlights the talent of their country, the women unite in turning the tables on no-good men. “You wanted to play me… the one that’s playing you is me,” Lali and Cazzu sing together.

Read: Argentine Rapper Ecko to Star in HBO Max Series ‘Días de Gallos’

