Argentina’s Latin Trap Pioneers KHEA and DUKI Reunite in Wild “Wacha” Music Video

Two of Argentina’s Latin trap pioneers are joining forces. KHEA and DUKI regroup for the “Wacha” music video where they’re living the high life.

KHEA, DUKI, and Cazzu scored one of the first Latin trap hits in Argentina.

In 2017, KHEA teamed up with DUKI and Cazzu for “Loca.” That song was one of the first Latin trap anthems to blow up in Argentina. Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny jumped on the remix a year later, which allowed their breakthrough hit to go global.

“That [song] opened doors for us as international,” Cazzu told Inked Magazine in March. “It became something that today we can say is the door for the history of the trap scene in my country.”

KHEA and DUKI reunite in “Wacha.”

“Wacha” is the highly-anticipated reunion between KHEA and DUKI. KHEA scored a big hit last year thanks to his bachatón smash “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” featuring Aventura’s Lenny Santos. In “Wacha,” he keeps Latin music interesting by uniquely blending Latin trap, reggaeton, and cumbia. KHEA and DUKI catch every beat as the song speeds up and slows down. The Argentine duo comes through with a beast of banger that works for any celebration.

“As an artist, I always seek to show versatility, go through different genres, and always leave my essence in each one,” KHEA said in a statement. “Not trying to sound like someone else but to sound like KHEA singing in that specific genre.”

KHEA and Duki take over a mansion in the “Wacha” music video. The guys are living their best lives together while getting the party started.

“It is always a pleasure to work with him since he is like my brother in music and in life,” DUKI added. “Together with him we revolutionized the music industry in Argentina with ‘Loca’ and collaborating with KHEA on this song has been incredible. I feel like people are going to enjoy it a lot.”

