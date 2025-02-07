Jesaaelys Ayala, daughter of Daddy Yankee, recently posted a more than hour-long video on YouTube about her parents’ divorce. The video starts with the divorce from the top. The piping-hot tea she brought with her really set the stage for some social media drama.

Daddy Yankee has responded following the video in which Ayala called out the singer for how he went about the divorce. Sit back and listen to what Ayala had to say in defense of her mom, Mireddys Gonzalez.

Daddy Yankee’s daughter Jesaaelys Ayala had a lot to say about her parents’ divorce

In a weekly vlog, Ayala laid out information about her parents’ divorce that most people outside the family might not know. She first seems to want to avoid the topic, but before you know it, she dives right into it. She is quick to make sure that everyone knows how she and her mom learned that a divorce was even happening.

“Just as you find out when you scroll through a story, we learned in the same way,” Ayala says about how she and her mom learned about the divorce on social media. “There was no communication of ‘Look, I’m going to do this,’ ‘This is going to be published.'” She added: “It caught all of us by surprise.”

It is interesting for Ayala to make the family dispute so public. She claimed that her mother wanted everything to be done low-key, but the media attention denied them that. He blames her estranged father for making the whole divorce so publicly despite her mom’s wish to keep it discreet.

The public airing of family drama is the latest in a timeline of wild twists and turns in the family. According to Ciber Cuba, Daddy Yankee has accused Gonzalez and her sister of funneling $100 million from his corporate accounts to themselves.

Daddy Yankee says that he is praying for his daughter

The “Gasolina” singer responded to the video through a publicist to People En Español. According to an exclusive statement to the publication, Daddy Yankee is not letting the comments tarnish his feelings for his daughter.

“Daddy is praying for his daughter Jesaaelys,” said the source to People En Español. They continued: “He loves her like all his children. He will always be there for her and for everything. None of that will change the love he feels for her.”

Daddy Yankee and Ayala have had a strained relationship since the news of their divorce broke on social media. Their feelings seem to have not changed as the divorce continues to drag out in the public sphere.

The divorce has been escalating since it was first announced

A surprising development during the divorce was Daddy Yankee hiring the former FBI chief in Puerto Rico. The law enforcement official was hired to help streamline Daddy Yankee’s El Cartel Records and Los Cangris corporations. The singer’s legal team recommended that he take over the presidency of the companies during the divorce proceedings.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez hired El Chapo’s former attorney to represent her in a lawsuit against Daddy Yankee. The dispute over the companies stems from irregularities that have led to allegations that Gonzalez allegedly funneled money for her benefit.