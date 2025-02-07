Christian Nodal has experienced many ups and downs over the last year as he balanced his public and private life. His music career is hitting new heights, and he has released some great collaborations with Grupo Frontera and Peso Pluma. Nodal has cemented his place as one of the leading voices of Regional Mexican Music.

He faced mounting backlash after his marriage to Ángela Aguilar became public. The relationship created waves across fandoms and the Latin music industry because of Nodal’s relationship with Cazzu. The marriage was a total shock but Nodal is speaking out.

Christian Nodal is speaking up about the controversy surrounding his relationship with Ángela Aguilar

In an interview with Rolling Stone en Español – Mexico, Nodal opened up. He spoke frankly about his career, music, and juggling a private life as a celebrity. Nodal didn’t address the controversy head-on or by name. Yet, he did admit that sometimes it is hard to control public perception.

“No, man, it’s hard to know, because so many things are said and so many things are said,” Nodal said in the interview. “At the end of the day, I think that all that’s left is to laugh and look back, not even to take flight.”

Instead, Nodal used the time to talk about what he plans to do professionally and his greatest motivation for 2025. Nodal shifted his focus after the controversy. He focuses on making sure that he uses his time and energy to create new music and keep growing his musical career. He continues with his work and does not give the negativity and rumors attention.

“This season, I’m focusing on my goals, on my fans, on what matters,” Nodal continued in the interview. “There are a lot of theories, there are a lot of conspiracies, there is a lot of bullshit, and the truth is that I don’t even know what to say.”

Nodal finds music and spirituality deeply intertwined

Navigating the public exposure of your private life is common for celebrities. Many fall apart in the face of backlash. Others dive deeper into their art and don’t spend time endlessly acknowledging or fighting rumors. Nodal is following a path of sticking to what he knows best: music.

“Well, on the spiritual side, I think I still need a lot…but it was always very much in the hand of God,” Nodal expressed in the interview. “I believe a lot in my family’s prayers, in my great-grandmother’s prayers, in what they instilled in me at home. I think that music is like faith, you know it’s there, you just have to look for it and try to do everything with love, with passion and with good intentions and there it is.”

Nodal has a new album out right now. Pa’l Cora EP. 02 is the sequel to Pa’l Cora EP. 01 that has been in the works. The singer admits that he had little time to work on Pa’l Cora EP. 02 because of touring the other album, so he took his time to get it ready.