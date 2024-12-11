The love triangle that was Ángela Aguilar, Cazzu (Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli), and Christian Nodal is filled with the drama and confessions of a prime-time telenovela. Nodal was romantically linked to the two women and seemed to be happening simultaneously. However, the stories from Nodal, Aguilar, and Cazzu don’t match.

It’s a messy situation that left fans stunned and questioning the timeline of events. Well, now, the one and only Becky G has seemingly made her position known with an Instagram post. After sharing the stage with Aguilar for a tense performance at the Latin Grammys, we are learning more about how things are shaking out.

Becky G seems to be in full support of Cazzu

Everyone was talking about the palpable tension on the Latin Grammy stage when Becky G performed standing next to Aguilar. The two women, along with Leonardo Aguilar and Edgar Barrera, sang Becky G’s song “Por El Contrario.”

The song is a beautiful and heartbreaking ballad about a breakup. In hindsight, it seems just a bit too on the nose, given the situation between Cazzu and Aguilar over Nodal. Hearing them sing this ballad now with fuller context really just hits differently, and not in a good way.

Now, fans are buzzing over Becky G, uplifting and celebrating Cazzu. The speculation is that Becky G is sticking by Cazzu in the face of the messy and wild split that led to Nodal and Aguilar’s relationship and marriage.

Nodal and Aguilar’s relationship was a surprise to Cazzu

After​​ news of Nodal and Aguilar’s relationship became public, Cazzu did not mince her words. In an interview with Argentina’s PLP, the “Mucha Data” singer admitted Cazzu got honest about how she found out about Nodal and Aguilar’s relationship.

Cazzu opened up about feeling betrayed. This despite Nodal and Aguilar telling the press that no one’s heart was broken in the process and that their consciences were clear.

“I was not aware they had a previous relationship,” Cazzu told the hosts. “When he left me, he left me for a different reason. I even asked if there was someone else, and he said no. I found out about their relationship, like everyone else did, through the same media and the press.” She added she was “obviously surprised because I had met her. I thought it wasn’t true, but it turned out that it was.”

Cazzu, who has a daughter with Nodal, pushed further

She said that the two don’t speak for her experience and set the record straight. Cazzu refuses to let them control the narrative, which makes her seem like a bad person.

In an attempt to do damage control, Nodal posted an Instagram Live video. He pushed back on Cazzu’s interview. In the video, Nodal is adamant that there was no infidelity. And that he has a clear conscience about his marriage to Aguilar.

Comments on the Instagram Live video side with Cazzu. They are calling Nodal out on his ability to move so quickly from Cazzu to Aguilar. This seems to indicate that fans are not impressed with how Nodal has handled the situation. Now, with Becky G’s seeming support of Cazzu, it seems that people are not letting the narrative continue that Nodal is completely innocent of what happened.