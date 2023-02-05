Carlos Vives To Perform at the 2023 GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony

Entertainment

Carlos Vives will take the stage as a performer for the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. Traditionally, this ceremony occurs right before the televised event, and it’s where the Recording Academy will award the majority of this year’s GRAMMYs.

Nos vemos en 5 de Febrero🙌🏼 Gracias @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/EpAdTbydd6 — Carlos Vives (@carlosvives) January 27, 2023

The Colombian singer’s latest album, “Cumbiana II,” is the winner of Best Contemporary Tropical Album at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs. It could win another trophy, since it’s nominated for Best Tropical Latin Album at this weekend’s ceremony.

The 14-track album features multiple collaborations, including “Canción Bonita” with Ricky Martin, and “Balconcito Viejo” with Camilo. There’s even his iconic tribute to Shakira! All things considered, it’s safe to assume what side Vives lands on in the Shakira and Piqué drama.

In addition, the latest single from “Cumbiana II” is “Buscando al caballo (Homenaje a Johnny Ventura).” It is a touching tribute to the late Dominican merengue singer, who passed away in 2021. Vives also combined forces on the celebratory track with Ventura’s son, Jandy, and the queen of merengue and friend of Ventura’s, Milly Quezada.

Vives previously won in the Best Tropical Latin Album category in 2015 for his album “Más + Corazón Profundo,” and for Best Traditional Tropical Latin Album back in 2002 for “Dejame Entrar.” Talk about a career!

Also joining Vives as performers in the GRAMMY pre-show are fellow nominees La Marisoul from La Santa Cecilia, who will open the show with Blind Boys of Alabama, and some surprise guests. It’ll be a fantastic night celebrating music from everywhere.



Finally, fans can watch the 2023 GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony this Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the official GRAMMY website, or on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel.

