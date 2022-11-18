10 Red Carpet Looks That Absolutely Slayed at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs

Fierce

The 2022 Latin GRAMMYs took place last night at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, and it was a star-studded event, full of moving performances and stunning looks. The ceremony was hosted by Anitta, Luis Fonsi, Laura Pausini, and Thalía, so it was an epic party for Latin music’s biggest night.

The main four awards of the night were taken home by Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, who won Record and Song of the Year. Rosalía and her album “Motomami” won Album of the Year for the second year in a row, becoming the first female artist to do so in Latin GRAMMY history. The Best New Artist award was a tie between Silvana Estrada and Angela Alvarez, the latter being the oldest woman to win the honor at just 95 years old.

The ceremony was in Sin City, but the fashion was too good. Here are our top ten favorite looks from the red carpet.

Anitta

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Anitta attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Brazilian singer was the ultimate triple threat during last night’s ceremony, as she hosted, performed her songs “Envolver” and “Machika,” and turned out so many looks (you also need to see her strapless black dress with a giant peacock on it). Her black Mônot gown featured an exquisitely fit satin corset and sheer skirt. The final touch: a long draped satin bow around the bottom of her hips.

Christina Aguilera

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Christina Aguilera attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Xtina arrived looking like a winner in her plum-colored gown with a fitted bodice and long puffy sleeves, so it was only a bonus that she won her first Latin GRAMMY award in 21 years for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Yalitza Aparicio

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Yalitza Aparicio attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Academy Award nominated actress wore a sparkly matching set by Mexican designer, Lorena Saravia. The cropped bandeau halter top and high-waisted skirt were paired with coordinating sleeves. Subtle pops of white were seen in her look, from her nails to her gladiator-style heels.

Farina

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Farina attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Colombian rapper and singer Farina opted for a bright white suit with a tiger graphic on the blazer and flared pants. It was styled with simple silver jewelry, and it was oh so effective.

Luis Fonsi

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Luis Fonsi attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

As one of the evening’s hosts, Luis Fonsi arrived ready for the festivities in a polka dot Dolce & Gabbana suit. In a twist to traditional suiting, the jacket features unique lapels. The singer wore a silver Cuban link chain in lieu of a shirt, and shiny black shoes with a heel.

Becky G

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Becky G attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old singer graced the carpet in a multicolored Zuhair Murad gown, with blue, green, and pink sequins. She opted for black, sheer, opera length gloves, allowing us to see her coordinated green nails.

Laura Pausini

Although she had many outfit changes throughout the night, the Italian singer’s red carpet look was a playful take on traditional men’s suiting. Laura Pausini wore a black suit by Brioni with a white shirt, but her accessories took the cake: a cute black bowtie, and top hat with sheer accents.

Chiquis Rivera

Chiquis Rivera brought all the drama with her metallic gold gown in a trumpet silhouette. The draping and structure provided a beautiful texture, and helped make it a perfect fit. The singer was glowing on the carpet, and finished her look with a romantic updo.

Rosalía

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 17: Rosalia attends the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 17, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The “La Fama” singer was one of the most-nominated acts of the night, and she showed up in an edgy, yet glamorous Miu Miu gown with a thigh-high slit. The ensemble included sheer mesh long sleeves, and a bejeweled bust. She accessorized with sleek black sunglasses and a red lip.

Sebastian Yatra

Congratulations are in order for Sebastian Yatra, whose album “Dharma” was crowned Best Pop Vocal Album, winning him his very first Latin GRAMMY last night. His black Dolce & Gabbana suit lit up the night thanks to the rhinestoned and cropped jacket. There were satin accents throughout the look; in the lapels and a cumberbund.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com