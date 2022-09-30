Watch Camilo Sing Telemundo’s Official World Cup Song for the First Time at the Latin Billboard Awards

Music

Colombian singer Camilo debuted his much-awaited World Cup song “Aeropuerto Remix” at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrated in Miami last night. The “La Mitad” singer has partnered with Telemundo in this remix that will be the network’s official song for the coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 which will be celebrated in Qatar from November 20 to December 18.

Don’t miss his barefoot-as-usual performance of “Aeropuerto Remix” where he turned the Billboard’s stage into a living room full of TVs, snacks, and a full percussion band that accompanied the dancers and the singer on stage.

The new song is an adaptation of his original “Aeropuerto” that’s included in Camilo’s newest album De Adentro Pa’ Afuera which was just released this month.

Although his team, Colombia, will not be playing the World Cup this year, the singer said in an interview with Hola! that he is a big fútbol fan and will be watching the games. He also admitted that his favorite World Cup song ever is Shakira’s Waka-Waka, and we’re so with him on this one.

The lyrics are a celebration of the whole ritual of watching the games, as Camilo sings, with your favorite team’s T-shirt on, a beer in your hand, and the right company. What else does one need?

