Cardi B’s Birthday Party For Kulture Is Causing Controversy For Being ‘Too Extravagant’ For a 3-Year-Old

Entertainment

Photo via iamcardbi/Instagram

Last week, Cardi B made headlines for the extravagant, over-the-top party that she threw for her daughter Kulture’s third birthday. Cardi B documented every moment of the festivities on social media. 3-year-old Kulture arrived with her parents in a horse-drawn carriage. The party had everything from a petting zoo, to bowling lanes to a ball pit. There were numerous Disney princess character actors at the birthday as well.

Basically, it was every little girl’s dream party. But Cardi wouldn’t be Cardi if she wasn’t followed by a little controversy.

Some people thought Kulture’s birthday party and her gifts were inappropriate. Fans and non-fans alike called out Cardi for overly-spoiling her daughter. People didn’t seem to happy when Kulture was gifted a $250,000 Richard Mille watch by her father, Offset. They also decried the $150,000 Elliot Eliantte diamond charm necklace that Cardi gave her daughter.

“They are so materialistic it’s insane….” wrote one Twitter user. “What 3 year old actually gives AF about this. Where the toys !? Anything to impress the masses I guess”. Another wrote: “Kulture is gonna grow to be a spoiled little brat. I see it now.”

At this age stuff like this Is only for the vanity of the parents because the child isn't old enough to appreciate these things or understand. Who cares about these two? Congrats you're rich — Matt Seay (@mattseay_91) July 11, 2021

Cardi responded to the backlash by defending the money she spends on her daughter. “When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids. F— I look like being fly as f— and my kid not.”

When your kid want ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner?My baby is overly spoiled wit toys & super educated.If mommy & daddy fly then so is my kids.Fuck I look like being fly ass fuck and my kid not https://t.co/8UaTLNSvbc — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 12, 2021

Cardi then added: “Listen imma live my childhood dreams thru my kids.” And that statement really riled up her haters.

Quite possibly the worst thing a parent could do to their kids. Kids aren't puppets that serve the purpose of having their parents live vicariously through them. Let them have their own experiences and opinions. https://t.co/xql0lWMhDa — Lantlos (@Lantlos97) July 12, 2021

But her explanation didn’t appease Cardi’s most outspoken critics. “Thats the worst thing a parent could do to their kids…” responded one Twitter user (a response that got over 1k likes).

Another person said: “Cardi honey….You openly said this? Proudly? Loudly? Yikes”. To which Cardi responded, “Yes, why not? Princess parties, unlimited toys, vacations and pools. My kid loves the pool and I went to the pool like 5 times in my childhood. Different flavor cereal, not just Raisin Bran.”

For Kulture’s birthday last year, Cardi was the subject of the same exact controversy when her and Offset bought Kulture a $8,000 Birkin bag.

At the time, people took to social media to note Kulture’s apparent lack of enthusiasm over the extremely expensive gift. “Offset bought Kulture a Birkin and she looked at him like okay but where’s the toys…” wrote one Twitter user.

Cardi took to Instagram to clap back at the criticism. “When celebrities buy their kids jewelry and designer s**t, people be like, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and candy,'” she said. “Yeah, they only care about toys and candy, but the thing is the kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. If I’m fly and Daddy’s fly, then so is the kid. If I’m wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid’s having the same-same, you know what I’m saying?”

Looks like Cardi is sticking by her guns for this one. In the end, it’s completely the decision of the parents on how to raise their children.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com