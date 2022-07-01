Cardi B Wants a Tummy Tuck After Being Pregnant With Son Wave Did Her ‘Wrong’

Entertainment

As Cardi B promotes her brand spanking new single “Hot S—,” a fun track that screams summer featuring the likes of Kanye West and Lil Durk, she also just took to Instagram Live to reveal her latest plastic surgery aspirations.

As reported by Billboard, the New York-born rapper of Dominican and Trinidadian descent took to her Instagram Stories to get extremely real with her fans. While sitting on a chair wearing a crop top and jeans, the reposted video shows how the “Bodak Yellow” star states, “This stomach, it’s giving tummy tuck.”

Cardi then goes on to reveal her stomach, which suffice to say looks perfect to us, and continues, “It’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin.” After a slight pause, the rapper admits, “I am a little heavier than usual.”

Saying how “over it” she is, the rapper explains, “I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it.” Being her authentic self as usual (who can forget when she said she had “butterflies” in her vagina at the Grammy’s in 2018?!). The “WAP” performer says she believes being pregnant with 9-month-old son Wave Set Cephus “did [her] wrong.”

While her latest single “Hot S—” is an incredible collaboration that is sure to have the whole world spinning after its release today, Cardi has more than one reason to be excited about it. She explained in the video, “I cannot wait to put out this song and do more things so I can get the f— out and do my f—in surgery.” Well, then!

The rapper has always been honest about her experiences going under the knife, talking to Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine about her relationship to plastic surgery. She described how she was “really skinny” growing up, “and in the Bronx, it’s about being thick and having an ass.” She talked about feeling “ugly and undeveloped,” remembering how boys would tell her, “Look at your flat a–. You ain’t got no t—ies.”

Cardi admitted in the interview that she underwent a breast augmentation surgery at 18 years old when she became a dancer, explaining, “Every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone.” After beginning work at an “urban strip club” at 20 years old, she also got a butt augmentation. She said she then “felt super confident.”

Never holding back when it comes to being real, the “I Like It” star said in her Instagram Stories, “Me and surgery goes together bad. Real bad.” This prompted several followers to worry about her, with one user commenting on the reposted video, “I love me some Cardi B. Be careful with the surgery tho. Mistakes happen and you can die… Do you but be careful.”

Meanwhile, fans continue to react to “Hot S—” all across social media, and it’s no wonder why. The new single, which features epic one-liners like “I don’t know what’s colder man, my heart or my necklace,” is the kind of confidence-boosting, hot girl summer track we didn’t know we needed.

As one Twitter user pointed out, “If Hot S— is any indication of what Cardi Bs second album is going to sound like, s— might surpass her debut album!!!” and we couldn’t agree more.

Another posted an meme that showed just how epic the collaboration really is, while a follower just had to say “This Hot S— by CARDI B is a BANGER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ye and Durk definitely understood the assignment.”

The “I Like It” rapper never disappoints, and as one Twitter user put it: “Cardi fired up on Hot S—, we were in need of hot and aggressive verses🔥.” Yes, please!

