Like Us, Cardi B Doesn’t Understand Why So Many Celebs Are Admitting They Don’t Shower: ‘It’s Giving Itchy’

Screenshot via Youtube

As usual, leave it to Cardi B to say what’s on everyone else’s mind. On Tuesday, the Cardi B rapper addressed the recent trend of celebs saying they don’t shower regularly. The topic has been dominating headlines recently, so naturally, Cardi B added her two cents into the discussion.

“Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ?” tweeted Cardi, along with a confused-face emoji. “It’s giving itchy.”

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? 🤨 It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

For those of you who’ve missed it, in the past week or so, numerous celebs have come out and said that they rarely shower. It started with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher saying that they didn’t bathe their children unless they “[saw] dirt on them.”

“When I had children, I also didn’t wash them every day,” Mila Kunis said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “I wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns…ever.” Ashton Kutcher then piped in to give his own opinion on bathing your children: “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” he said.

But Mila and Ashton didn’t stop there. Mila added: “I didn’t have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn’t shower much anyway.” Kutcher said: “I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever.” (We’re seriously hoping he was joking about that last part).

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s revelation seemed to open up Pandora’s box when it came to celebrities revealing their hygiene habits (or lack thereof). Soon, it seemed like every celebrity was admitting that they don’t bathe.

And some say they don’t use soap OR wash their legs and feet pic.twitter.com/GPfioATRFY — Cocoa Bardi✨🪐☄️ (@cocoabardi) August 10, 2021

A few days later, celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard told “The View” that they wait for their children to “stink” before bathing them. “I’m a big fan of waiting for the stink,” Bell told “The View” on Tuesday. “Once you catch a whiff, that’s biology’s way of letting you know you need to clean it up.” She added, “I don’t hate what [Mila and Ashton are] doing. I wait for the stink.”

Bell went on to tell a story about how she and Dax Shepard can get so forgetful about their children’s nighttime routines that they sometimes forget to bathe them altogether. “We had to start saying [to each other], ‘Hey, when was the last time you bathed them?’” she explained to The View.

Since then, it’s just spiraled. Actor Jake Gyllenhaal also admitted that he doesn’t find bathing to be “necessary.”

It’s the people in the comments that are trying to justify why showering on a daily basis isn’t necessary is making me cringe🥴 Just nasty!!! pic.twitter.com/LwKq7XZ0Zt — Melanin Beauty🤎👑🇻🇮♑️ (@KandyyKissez) August 11, 2021

The “Spiderman: Far From Home” actor said (while promoting a cologne, no less): “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times.” Gyllenhaal also said he believes “there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”

We’re not sure why many celebs seem so opposed to showering, but we’re glad that Cardi isn’t one of them.

Would you shower at my place? pic.twitter.com/ThYf11k1lW — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 12, 2021

After she called out her fellow celebs, Cardi then tweeted a picture of all of the bath products she keeps in stock along with the caption: “Would you shower at my place?” Cardi B’s bathroom #shelfie was full of body soaps, lotions, scrubs, shampoo, and deodorant. We love a clean queen.

