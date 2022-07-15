Cardi B Makes Cameo in Beyonce’s First TikTok – Could This Hint to a Collab?!

wearemitu

The name “Beyoncé” has become synonymous with terms like “queen,” “icon” and “diva.”

She’s been in the spotlight since she was a little girl, performing in a number of singing competitions and finally joining what would be one of the highest selling girl groups of all time, Destiny’s Child.

She released her first solo album “Dangerously in Love,” in 2003, and has debuted five more award-winning albums since. Her 7th and upcoming album, “Renaissance,” is set to release on July 29.

In a recent Instagram post, Beyoncé shared that creating the album “allowed [her] a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.”

The album’s first single, “Break my Soul,” dropped on June 20, to an uproarious reaction in the Bey Hive. The song soared on the Billboard Charts, taking the No. 7 spot three weeks after its premiere.

This officially catapulted Beyoncé to the top of the leader board, crowning her as the first female entertainer to reach at least 20 top 10 records as a solo musical artist, and the third musical artist ever to have at least 10 top 10 hits as a member of a group — right behind Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney.

Queen Bey took this winning opportunity to post her first TikTok, after zero activity since she initially created an account back in December 2021.

The video is a montage of fans dancing to the single, promoting inclusivity and fierceness across genders, ages, races and bold fashion choices.

It also featured a very special celebrity cameo by Cardi B, who is seen singing the song in her kitchen at the top of her lungs.

This surprise made a lot of fans wonder — could this mean that Cardi B is on the album? From the TikTok’s comment section, it seems like lots of us are here for it.

“I’m here to see Cardi,” one fan commented. “So Cardi [is] on the album,” another fan noted, to several likes. Although it’s still pure speculation, a Queen B and Cardi B collaboration might just become the party anthem of the summer.

Bey thanked her fans in the caption, writing, “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B”

I think it’s safe to say that the Queen is back— not that she ever went anywhere.

