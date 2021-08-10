More Latino Superheroes Coming Up! Upcoming ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie Will Feature A Latino Lead, Director And More

wearemitu

Photos: via Getty; Screenshot via DC/YouTube

Big news for comic book fans and for those of us craving more on-screen representation. Multiple entertainment outlets have reported that DC’s upcoming superhero movie, “Blue Beetle”, will have a Latino lead. And that’s not all. As of now, “Blue Beetle” also has a Latino director and Latino screenwriter.

According to The Wrap, newcomer Xolo Maridueña will be stepping into Blue Beetle’s shoes.

#CobraKai star Xolo Mariduena is in negotiations to star as the lead in Angel Manuel Soto's #BlueBeetle, the first DC film to center on a Latino superhero. The project is expected to go into production in early 2022 and will premiere on HBO Max https://t.co/s5eiEcrVBt pic.twitter.com/ssxDELGG4q — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 3, 2021

Xolo Maridueña is a Los Angeles-born actor of Mexican, Cuban and Ecuadorian descent. You may have seen him in shows like “Parenthood” and “Cobra Kai.” While rumors of his casting were swirling weeks ago, it became official when he and “Blue Beetle”‘s director, Angel Manuel Soto, attended the August 2nd premiere of “Suicide Squad.”

Naturally, Maridueña is extremely exciting about his upcoming role. “It’s official…I am beyond grateful to be able to fill in these enormous shoes as one of the first Latino Superhero on the big screen,” he wrote on Instagram. “To the team at DC and on blue beetle…Thank you so much for trusting me with this role, we’re about to make a kickass movie….LETS GO OUT AND SUPPORT THESE MOVIES. THIS MOVIE IS GONNA BE FOR THE WORLD. IM A F—–G SUPERHERO WHAT THE HECK.”

“Blue Beetle” will be the first Latino superhero to headline his own feature-length film.

For those who aren’t familiar with Blue Beetle, he is the alter ego of Mexican-American teenager, Jaime Reyes. Reyes is a regular 16-year-old living in El Paso, Texas when he comes across a magical scarab. The scarab (a *definition*) fuses to his spine, encasing him in “a suit of highly advanced armor” designed by an alien race.

According to DC Universe Infinite, the armor has a “mind of its own,” and is able fly, “omit powerful energy plasmablasts, connect with other machines, and even sense things outside of this dimension.” In addition, he has been a member of superhero crews like the Justice League and Teen Titans. In other words, he’s a badass.

While Xolo Maridueña’s casting is exciting, it is equally exciting that both “Blue Beetle”‘s director and screenwriter are Latino too.

Angel Manuel Soto and Xolo Maridueña attend the Warner Bros. premiere of “The Suicide Squad” (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Boricua filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto was announced as the movie’s director when news of “Blue Beetle” broke in February. “It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC,” said Soto at the time. “I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can’t wait to make history together.”

The film’s screenwriter, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, is a Mexican-born writer who wrote the Gina Rodriguez vehicle, “Miss Bala.”

The announcement of a Latino-centric superhero movie is more good news for Latinos in the superhero realm.

seeing our Batgirl and our Blue Beetle at The Suicide Squad premiere just puts a really big smile on my face cause even though it’s something small it’s just creating this sense of unity with the DCEU that it really has been lacking for a while pic.twitter.com/L34XZZLuvt — Luke (@qLxke_) August 3, 2021

As we reported before, last month Dominicana Leslie Grace was tapped to headline the upcoming “Batgirl” movie. Warner Brothers also cast Latina newcomer Sasha Calle to star as Supergirl in the upcoming “Flash” movie. “West Side Story“‘s Rachel Zegler will also play an unknown role in the upcoming “Shazam” sequel, “Shazam: Fury of the Gods”.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com