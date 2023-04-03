Who Changed Becky G’s Fiancé’s Wikipedia Relationship Status To ‘Solo Solin Solito’?

Entertainment

We’re rolling on the floor laughing at a hilarious edit on Becky G‘s fiancé Sebastian Lletget’s Wikipedia profile. After rumors surfaced last month that he cheated on the singer in Madrid, we’re all questioning whether the famous couple is even still together.

Now that Becky G chose not to wear her engagement ring to the iHeartRadio Music Awards last week, it seems like Lletget might be single after all. Whatever the case, someone just won the internet today by updating his Wikipedia relationship status to “Solo Solin Solito” (LOL).

OK — so we have to know, who did it?! One look at the FC Dallas player’s Spanish Wikipedia profile and you get all the basic information you would expect. Born on September 3, 1992 in San Francisco, the Argentine-American 30-year-old has played soccer professionally since 2011. He has also played soccer for the U.S. national team 13 times, and yes, popped the question to Becky G in December 2022 after a 6-year relationship. Everything looks just fine… except for one almost unnoticeable detail under the “Pareja” category.

Quien le cambió el estado de relación en wikipedia al prometido de Becky G??? “Solo Solín Solito”😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OgmRpPFf4O — 🦋Ana Lu🦋 (@ATrulyFan) April 3, 2023

As you can see, by sorting through Lletget’s Wikipedia, one fan changed his relationship status to “Solo Solin Solito” (2023-present). By that move alone, the unknown genius Wiki-editor just proved not all heroes wear capes. And yes, we imagine the “Mayores” singer is laughing quite a bit right now, too.

So, is Lletget really “solo solin solito” or not?

While there’s no word on whether Becky G and Lletget are still together, they removed their engagement announcement from Instagram. Plus, as aforementioned, the singer did not wear her engagement ring to her recent award show appearance. Still, almost all of their relationship photos are still up on social media. Of course, all of that comes after Lletget possibly cheating on the singer — and fumbling the bag for life.

Last month, an IG user accused the player of cheating on Becky G with her, writing, “Sebastian, your boyfriend, cheated on you in February and I have all the proof… I can send them to you privately… I will not remain silent.”

The cheating in question allegedly occurred in Madrid after meeting in a club called Shoko. The user posted receipts of their exchanges online, including Lletget saying, “We can start again” and sending her a voice message. While we’re not sure about the conversations Lletget and Becky G had after the accusations, they have not made an appearance together since.

How did Becky G and Lletget respond to the rumors?

The “Sin Pijama” singer has stayed noticeably silent on the rumors that accused her soccer star fiancé of cheating, but he hasn’t. While Becky G is busy promoting her new song “Chanel” and has not said a word about Lletget in weeks, he posted a lengthy response to his possible infidelity on IG. The soccer player wrote, “During a moment I regret deeply, a 10 minute lapse in judgement resulted in an extortion plot.”

He continued, saying the user’s story was “filled with more lies than any truth,” and asserted he “never met” her. Still, he said he did push “right up to the very boundaries of lines that should never be crossed.”

The athlete also apologized for “actions” that “should have never happened.”

In the note, Lletget also cited his “anger and mental health issues,” and said he would commit to a mental wellness program. Talking directly to the singer, he wrote, “You have been the light in my life… I am so sorry and know I have to do whatever it takes to earn back the trust and love you deserve.”

While we don’t know if Becky G and Lletget are engaged, dating, or riding solo, we do know one thing. The soccer star probably feels pretty “solo, solin, solito” right now, and we hope Wikipedia never reverses that hilarious edit.

