There Are New Details About ‘Alma’s Way’, the New PBS Kids Series About a Boricua Girl In the Bronx, Here’s What We Know

Image Source: Fred Rogers Productions

“Alma’s Way” finally has a premiere date! The upcoming show about an impulsive but kind 6-year-old Boricua girl in the Bronx learning to think for herself will premiere on PBS Kids on October 4, 2021.

“Alma’s Way” was created by The Sesame Street icon and fellow Boricua Sonia Manzano, who says the show is based on her life.

As we reported before, “Alma’s Way” will center around “a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl, who lives in the Bronx with her parents and younger brother, Junior, as well as a diverse group of close-knit and loving friends, family, and community members.”

“Alma’s way is to think things through, and I hope by animating the thought process, kids will be inspired and excited about what goes on in their own minds,” Manzano said in a statement. “I want them to know we all have the power to think regardless of who we are.”

According to the show’s official website, “Alma’s Way” is for children 4 to 6-years-old and will focus on “critical thinking and helping young viewers to discover their own unique voice and find solutions to challenges.” Through Alma’s diverse group of friends, she will learn to think for herself and understand other people’s points of view. If that’s not a skill children need to learn in 2021, we don’t know what is!

“Alma’s Way” will explore the beautiful multiculturalism of present-day America through her relationships with her friends.

Alma’s three best friends, Lucas, André, and Rafia all come from very different backgrounds and nonetheless have tons of fun together. Lucas is a “Caucasian boy who has style and a passion for singing.” André is “an African-American boy with a great imagination who’s always drawing chalk murals on the sidewalk.” And Rafia is “a Bangladeshi-American girl with an infectious enthusiasm.”

“The stories on Alma’s Way are designed to help kids learn to think for themselves and take into consideration the perspectives of those around them,” said Ellen Doherty, the Chief Creative Officer of Fred Rogers Productions. “As Alma thinks things through, she models self-advocacy, empathy, and social awareness. She’s a smart kid with a big heart — we hope young viewers will think she’s way, way, way fun to watch!”

Per PBS, “Alma’s Way” will also explore different facets of Latino-American culture through language, food, music, and cultural customs.

Not only that, but none other than Lin Manuel Miranda had a hand in creating the theme song for “Alma’s Way” (does this man ever sleep?). Additionally, the series will air in both English and Spanish on PBS KIDS.

The excitement for “Alma’s Way” is sweeping across social media. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez tweeted about “Alma’s Way” herself, pointing out that the 6 subway line is repped in the “Almay’s Way” trailer. “Wait – that’s our community’s subway line!” she wrote, with three corresponding cry-face emojis.

And as another Boricua wrote in happiness on social media: “It’s so great to see our lives, our experiences represented in the show we watch, the books we read, the stories we hear.” Amen!

