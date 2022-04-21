A New Series About Walter Mercado Is Coming to TV – Here Are the Details

wearemitu

The late Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado graced most Latinx living rooms for decades. With a legacy of being the most iconic astrologer and TV personality, many households were devastated about his passing in 2019.

But it looks like he’s coming back to TV screens con mucho mucho amor in a new scripted series about his life.

Famed Astrologer Walter Mercado Getting TV Treatment (Exclusive) https://t.co/vMPRbECHMp — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) April 19, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Walter Mercado’s estate is teaming up with Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell’s 3Pas Studios to develop a scripted and unscripted series on Mercado’s life and status as an icon in the LGBTQ+ and Latinx communities.

The recent Netflix documentary about Mercado’s life, “Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado,” described how Mercado went from being an actor in his native Puerto Rico to an international superstar thanks to his astrology segments that captivated audiences across Latin America and the United States.

Theodore B. Gekis, who manages Mercado’s estate and will play a key role in the production of the series, sees it as a way to immortalize Walter Mercado’s legacy and allow future generations to connect with the astrologer.

“Although Walter has passed on, his message about self-empowerment, self-acceptance, and our interconnectedness with the universe live on in humankind and need to be celebrated daily. Love, spirituality, generosity, and goodwill are universal and become more and more relevant with each passing day. Walter was a man ahead of his time, and the time has come for the rest of us to catch up with him,” Gekis told The Hollywood Reporter.

Walter Mercado was likely the 1st person to teach us about our signs & most of us probably rushed to the tv when we heard his segment. With grand fabulosity & impeccable style, he taught us about our signs & the stars, but above all he taught us to live con mucho mucho amor.✨RIP pic.twitter.com/tC2TVpUs1A — fiercebymitu (@fiercebymitu) November 3, 2019

And one of the series biggest partners is the legendary comedian and “CODA” star Eugenio Derbez whose 3Pas Studios has produced films like “Overboard,” “How to Be a Latin Lover,” “Acapulco” and the upcoming romantic comedy “The Valet.”

“I have always deeply admired Walter and am personally thrilled to have the opportunity to honor his legacy of love, hope, and positivity,” Derbez told The Hollywood Reporter.

The series release date has not been made public.

