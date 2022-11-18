A New Christina Aguilera Documentary is Now in Production

wearemitu

Great news for Christina Aguilera fans! The singer has been quietly filming a documentary over the past 18 months, according to Deadline.

It will offer unprecedented access to her life story, a look into the past & present, from her early days as a pre-teen Disney star to her current recognition as an international icon with one of music’s most celebrated voices. pic.twitter.com/DvcCC0fK7n — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) November 10, 2022

Say, what?!

The documentary, directed by filmmaker Ting Poo, explores Aguilera’s life in the spotlight from a young age, until now.

The star will showcase her multiple roles as an entertainer, mother, activist for gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights.

She will have creative freedom, all while giving the audience an intimate look at the major events of her life.

Poo tells Deadline: “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

Additionally, Poo describes Aguilera as “one of the most iconic artists of our time.”

And there’s more…

Aguilera’s documentary is being announced just as Time Studios and Roc Nation announced a docuseries on rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Time Studios has put out projects like, Kanye West’s “Jeen-Yuhs” documentary on Netflix, and “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

“Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years,” Loren Hammond tells Deadline.

“Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told.”

Aguilera’s humble beginnings

Aguilera has had a prolific career in TV and music.

Starting out on Disney’s “The Mickey Mouse Club” in the early 1990s and later becoming one of the most recognizable pop culture figures of the early aughts.

This year, she released her three-part eponymous album “Aguilera,” with songs completely in Spanish.

Plus, she won the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award in recognition of her philanthropic work, and won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 2022 Latin GRAMMYs.

Additionally, Aguilera celebrated the 20-year anniversary of her 2002 album “Stripped.” The album features hit songs like “Dirrty” and “Beautiful.”

There’s no denying the true star power Xtina has shown the world throughout her career, so this documentary will provide fans with a special peek behind the scenes of her life.

