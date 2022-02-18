This Man Deducted $1 From His Fiancé’s Valentine’s Day Gift Every Time She Yelled at Him and TikTok Users Have a Lot To Say

If you’ve ever been in a relationship, it is highly likely that there were times when you were frustrated by your partner’s behavior. Whether they leave dirty socks around the house or forget your anniversary, partners can grate on your nerves — it’s only human. But usually, if you love someone enough, you learn to accept their flaws.

Or, if you’re like one TikToker, you can take a more proactive approach when your S.O. bothers you. Recently, TikTok user Isaac Ramirez went viral for responding to his partner’s behavior in what some were calling a “toxic” way.

After setting aside $360 for his fiancé’s Valentine’s Day gift last year, Ramirez decided to take away $1 for every day his fiancé, Carolina Fernandez, yelled at him.

“Last year I put $360 away for my fiancé’s Valentine gift, but I took away $1 every day she yelled at me,” Ramirez wrote in the TikTok, accompanied by him stuffing cash into an envelope labeled “Valentine’s Gift 2022.”

The camera then panned to another envelope labeled “Treat Yourself King” that was filled with even more cash; the previous “Valentine’s Gift 2022” envelope now covered in tons of tally marks. “Now her gift limit is $40 and I saved myself $320,” he concluded.

Yes, that means his fiancé yelled at him 320 days out of the year.

The TikTok quickly went viral, racking up over 10 million views, over 1 million likes and over 9,000 comments.

They definitely need to do counseling before sending out those invitations. 🤣 They don’t sound compatible. — Fi Urtgo (@furtogo) February 15, 2022

User reactions were split. Some people praised Ramirez for what they thought was a clever scheme. One commenter wrote: “She gotta learn…its her own fault…”. Another wanted to use the same method for her own relationship, writing: “This is smart tbh ima do this for every time my bf doesn’t clean after himself 😂 don’t gotta yell if he’s clean.”

Others called him out for his “petty” response to his fiancé’s behavior. “Yeah because punishing people for emotions is definitely the way to the healthy relationship,” wrote one TikTok user. Another added: “What was it that you did to make her yell at you?”

There were also quite a few people who condemned both Ramirez and his fiancé for their “toxic” relationship. Some pointed out that Ramirez and his fiancé probably have “communication” problems.

“Serious question,” one person wrote. “Why is she yelling at you, though? And if she’s yelling that much, why are you still together?” Another wrote: “I’m no expert, but is this a healthy way to behave in a relationship?”

Ramirez responded to many of the comments, telling the commenters that his fiancé “has a yelling problem.” In response to the overall criticism of their relationship, he wrote: “Toxic couples are stronger than regular couples” and that both of their red flags “cancel each other out” because of “PEMDAS or something.”

A few days later, he gave a post-Valentine’s Day update, saying that he “felt bad” because his fiancé got him a Macbook Pro as a gift and all he got her in return was Ariana Grande perfume. No word yet on whether he’s trolling the internet, but we’ll have to keep an eye out.