No Kids, No Random Guests, No Garters: This TikToker Went Viral After Posting Her ‘Strict’ List of Wedding Rules

If you’ve ever been a wedding guest, then you know they are one of the hardest events to pull off. Not only are there a million moving parts of the event itself that have to go off without a hitch, but there are also tons of people involved in the big day.

Recently, TikTok user Jasmine Cruz went viral when she shared her “wedding rules” for her upcoming wedding — a list that had part of the internet nodding in agreement, and the rest divided over its fairness.

In the video that has now been viewed over 2 million times, the bride-to-be starts off her list with the most controversial of all her stances: no kids allowed.

“I don’t want kids running around unattended with their parents not watching, that will absolutely not be happening,” she said. Diaz added that there are some exceptions to that rule, as most of her siblings are under fifteen.

She followed the first rule with other entries that are common knowledge for most people: don’t wear white and don’t drive drunk (rules #2 and #10, respectively). “My bridesmaids have specific instructions already to dump a whole bottle of red wine on you [if you wear white],” Cruz said bluntly.

There were a few rules that were especially called out in the comments, namely Cruz’s fifth rule: If you weren’t invited, you’re not welcome. “I will specifically write on the invitations how many plus ones you get but that’s it,” she said, in no uncertain terms. “Don’t be bringing no random people to my wedding.”

Another disputed entry was Cruz’s twelfth entry: No big announcements. “If you’re pregnant, keep it to yourself. If you want to propose, keep that to yourself,” she said. “Do not come to my wedding day taking the attention away from me and my man — you will be tackled.” It is their special day after all.

Cruz also bucked tradition by stating that she will not be wearing a garter. “We’re not doing the garter thing. That’s gross. I already have to kiss a man in public in front of all these people, now you want him to go under my dress and [gags] — no.”

To some users, Cruz’s list seemed fair, following the common guidelines of wedding etiquette. “These are almost all obvious common courtesy/unspoken expectations,” wrote one TikTok user, for example. “Anyone freaking out is probably a horrible, entitled guest.”

But to others, Cruz’s rules seemed “strict” and “stingy.” “Wow she’s real strict, just elope that might be better for u save u the headache of a wedding,” wrote one commenter.

Another wrote: “Why do people not want people at their wedding the more the merrier like why not why tf you gotta be so dam stingy and rude.”

In a follow-up FAQ video addressing the assumptions that she’s gotten from her “wedding rules” video, Jasmine Cruz clarified a few things.

“People are getting plus ones if their plus one is someone who’s important to us,” she said. “We’re averaging about $100 per head. You wouldn’t go buy a random person $100 meal every day [and] we’re buying 200 of them. So we want to make sure that each person coming means something to us and that each person coming is going to get treated right at our wedding.”

She also added that she was surprised by some of the backlash she received to what she thought were run-of-the-mill rules. “Some of these things I thought were common sense, and I’m sorry that they’re not,” she said.

After all, if it’s her wedding, it’s her rules.