Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Shortage Got You Down? Try These 9 TikTok Copycat Recipes

Say it ain’t so: while Taco Bell‘s announcement that Mexican Pizza was finally back had us jumping for joy, the chain is reportedly taking it off the menu again due to a shortage.

The cult-classic Mexican Pizza was first taken off the menu in 2020, causing fans to absolutely freak out (us included).

Fast forward to 2021, and Taco Bell teamed up with Doja Cat to announce Mexican Pizza would be back for good — with the rapper yelling, “I brought back the Mexican Pizza, by the way!” at Coachella this year (she even made a freestyle about it).

All finally seemed well again, with Mexican Pizza officially back on the menu in May 2022.

That said, it seems nothing good lasts forever.

Taco Bell announced that the demand for Mexican Pizza had risen to seven times higher than the last time it was offered, causing them to experience a shortage just two weeks after being released again.

Few stores continue to offer it, so while you can find us wiping away a couple of tears, we’re taking action and making some delicious D.I.Y. Mexican Pizzas at home.

We’ve rounded up the nine best Mexican Pizza copycat recipes on TikTok right now, so we can all live out our dreams. And in the meantime, we’ll keep singing the lyrics to Doja Cat’s epic Mexican Pizza freestyle: “Yes, I eat, I eat, I eat, I like my pizza with refried beans.”

1. If making your own Mexican Pizza copycat recipe seems like a lot of work, or you don’t want to bring out a pan or turn on the oven, not to fret! TikToker @feedmi found the easiest way to make the recipe, simply using her air fryer. Genius!

2. Another pro when it comes to making your own Mexican Pizza? Changing up the ingredients to fit your needs. This “healthy version” combines a crunchy, homemade almond flour tortilla with beans, beef, cheese and more.

3. Dare we say this take on Mexican Pizza looks even better than the original? Our mouths are watering at this recipe, bringing together at-home fried tortillas with tons of melted cheese, taco-seasoned beef, refried beans and enchilada sauce. A quick stint in the oven makes these cheesy perfection.

4. The perfect Mexican Pizza doesn’t exis— okay, so we’re obsessed with this one. Whoever thought to make Birria Mexican Pizza deserves an award, stacking two tortillas with cheese, birria, white cheese, chips and sauce. We’ll take five!

5. This TikToker explains that her copycat recipe is “so much better” than the original, and we might just believe her! It’s easy too: fry up your tortillas, layer refried beans, ground beef and cheese on top, and place in the oven for the meltiest, best comfort food out there.

6. Yet another option for making your own version at home? Going keto. Low carb tortillas are fried before adding refried beans, beef, cheddar and cotija cheese, enchilada sauce and tons of veggies on top like tomatoes, onions and avocado. We just found our new favorite dinner.

7. This TikTok user dedicated her copycat recipe to Doja Cat herself, posting her video with the rapper’s Mexican Pizza jingle in the background. This recipe is relatively easy, going for ready-made tostadas, beef, beans, cheese and tomatoes.

8. If you always felt a bit left out by the Mexican Pizza craze because you’re vegan, you’ll love this one. This recipe is the best vegan Mexican Pizza copycat recipe, baking oil-sprayed flour tortillas to make them crunchy, and layering with refried beans and vegan ground “beef.” Tomatoes and cheese make it perfect.

9. Mexican Pizza and “Amor Prohibido” by Selena — name a better combination, we’ll wait. TikToker @labraerick shows how to make a fresh, delicious version at home by adding some onions and avocado to the main ingredient list, and spreading some sour cream on top. And yes, the song definitely won us over.

