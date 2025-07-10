Credit: Hugo Gamino.
These Grilled Esquite Wings Are Giving Backyard BBQ Main Character Energy
Think classic elote vibes, but make it wings. Juicy, smoky, fire-kissed chicken tossed in cilantro–cajun lime butter, then loaded with creamy mayo, cotija, crunchy corn, hot sauce, and lime. This one’s loud, messy, and worth every bite.
Yields: ~4 servings
Cook Time: 30–35 min
Grill: Charcoal (for smoky flavor)
Ingredients:
For the Wings:
- 2 lbs chicken wings (whole or flats/drums)
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- 1 tbsp olive oil
For the Esquite Topping:
- 1/2 cup mayo
- 1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
- 1 cup crunchy corn kernels (corn nuts)
- 1 lime (zest + juice)
- 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1–2 tsp hot sauce (Valentina or your fave)
For the Cilantro–Cajun Lime Butter:
- 4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- Juice of 1/2 lime
Instructions:
Prep the grill:
Fire up your charcoal grill. Create a two-zone heat setup (hot side for searing, cool side for indirect cooking).
Season the wings:
Pat wings dry. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Let it sit while the grill heats.
Grill the wings:
- Sear wings over direct heat for 2–3 minutes per side to achieve grill marks.
- Move the grill to indirect heat, cover it, and cook for 20–25 minutes, or until the meat is fully cooked and crispy. Flip once halfway.
Make cilantro-cajun lime butter:
In a bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, and Cajun seasoning. Set aside.
Toss & top:
- Once wings are done, toss in the butter mixture.
- Drizzle with mayo, sprinkle cotija, chopped cilantro, crunchy corn, lime zest, and a few dashes of hot sauce.