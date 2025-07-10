Think classic elote vibes, but make it wings. Juicy, smoky, fire-kissed chicken tossed in cilantro–cajun lime butter, then loaded with creamy mayo, cotija, crunchy corn, hot sauce, and lime. This one’s loud, messy, and worth every bite.

Yields: ~4 servings

Cook Time: 30–35 min

Grill: Charcoal (for smoky flavor)

Ingredients:

For the Wings:

2 lbs chicken wings (whole or flats/drums)

Salt & pepper, to taste

1 tbsp olive oil

For the Esquite Topping:

1/2 cup mayo

1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled

1 cup crunchy corn kernels (corn nuts)

1 lime (zest + juice)

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

1–2 tsp hot sauce (Valentina or your fave)

For the Cilantro–Cajun Lime Butter:

4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning

1 garlic clove, minced

Juice of 1/2 lime

Instructions:

Prep the grill:

Fire up your charcoal grill. Create a two-zone heat setup (hot side for searing, cool side for indirect cooking).

Season the wings:

Pat wings dry. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Let it sit while the grill heats.

Grill the wings:

Sear wings over direct heat for 2–3 minutes per side to achieve grill marks.

Move the grill to indirect heat, cover it, and cook for 20–25 minutes, or until the meat is fully cooked and crispy. Flip once halfway.

Make cilantro-cajun lime butter:

In a bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, and Cajun seasoning. Set aside.

Toss & top: