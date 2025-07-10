Think classic elote vibes, but make it wings. Juicy, smoky, fire-kissed chicken tossed in cilantro–cajun lime butter, then loaded with creamy mayo, cotija, crunchy corn, hot sauce, and lime. This one’s loud, messy, and worth every bite.

Yields: ~4 servings
Cook Time: 30–35 min
Grill: Charcoal (for smoky flavor)

Ingredients:

For the Wings:

  • 2 lbs chicken wings (whole or flats/drums)
  • Salt & pepper, to taste
  • 1 tbsp olive oil

For the Esquite Topping:

  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 1/2 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
  • 1 cup crunchy corn kernels (corn nuts)
  • 1 lime (zest + juice)
  • 2 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 1–2 tsp hot sauce (Valentina or your fave)

For the Cilantro–Cajun Lime Butter:

  • 4 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
  • 1/2 tsp Cajun seasoning
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Juice of 1/2 lime

Instructions:

Prep the grill:

Fire up your charcoal grill. Create a two-zone heat setup (hot side for searing, cool side for indirect cooking).

Season the wings:

Pat wings dry. Toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Let it sit while the grill heats.

Grill the wings:

  • Sear wings over direct heat for 2–3 minutes per side to achieve grill marks.
  • Move the grill to indirect heat, cover it, and cook for 20–25 minutes, or until the meat is fully cooked and crispy. Flip once halfway.

Make cilantro-cajun lime butter:

In a bowl, whisk together melted butter, garlic, lime juice, cilantro, and Cajun seasoning. Set aside.

Toss & top:

  • Once wings are done, toss in the butter mixture.
  • Drizzle with mayo, sprinkle cotija, chopped cilantro, crunchy corn, lime zest, and a few dashes of hot sauce.
