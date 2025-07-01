Selena may have dropped her own Oreo flavor. But let’s be real: nothing beats a homemade Oreo concha. We’re talking pillowy dough, cookies & cream vibes, and a topping that goes harder than any store-bought pack. This is the kind of collab abuelita would actually co-sign.

Tangzhong

• 15g all-purpose flour

• 20g milk (1.5 tbsp)

• 20g water (1.5 tbsp)

Cook into a paste and cool before adding to the dough.

Dough (Oreo added inside)

• 8g dry yeast

• 120ml lukewarm milk (98°F)

• 3 tbsp (44g) granulated sugar

• 2g salt

• 55g water

• 1 egg & 1 egg yolk, room temp

• 50g unsalted butter

• 4 tbsp all-purpose flour

• Optional: ½ tsp vanilla extract

• ¾ cup crushed Oreo cookies (filling removed) — fold in after mixing and before final proof

Topping – Oreo (Cookies & Cream style)

• 80g all-purpose flour

• 80g butter

• 80g powdered sugar

• 5g added flavor (e.g., vanilla or almond extract)

• + ¼ cup powdered Oreo cookies (filling removed)

Mix until a thick paste forms. Flatten the small discs and gently press them onto the proofed dough balls.

Optional Filling

Oreo Buttercream (Topping or Filling)

• ½ cup unsalted butter (room temp)

• 1¼ cups powdered sugar

• 1 tsp vanilla extract

• 2–3 tbsp finely powdered Oreo cookies (no cream)

• Pinch of salt

• 1–2 tbsp milk or heavy cream (for desired consistency)

Whip until light and fluffy. Pipe or spread on top after baking and cooling.

Final Garnish

Sprinkle extra crushed Oreo cookies on top of the buttercream.