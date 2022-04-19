Doja Cat Brings Back Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza, but Not Without Help

Culture

While many looked to Coachella for amazing performances and outfits from favorite artists like Karol G, Becky G, or J Balvin, one of the most unexpected events to take place at the music festival was the return of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza.

Doja Cat Helped Bring Back Taco Bell’s Beloved Mexican Pizza To Their Menus 🌮🍕



READ ➡️: https://t.co/6f0rAMm6Vb pic.twitter.com/enh0Kq7mKT — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) April 19, 2022

During a performance on Sunday night, rapper Doja Cat, told her audience “I brought back the Mexican pizza by the way,” referring to Taco Bell’s classic Mexican Pizza, which was pulled from the menu in 2020.

The announcement was quickly followed by an ad campaign from Taco Bell confirming the news with the hashtag #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza.

You finally did it. The Mexican Pizza is coming back 5/19 because of all of you. Tweet with both #IBroughtBackTheMexicanPizza and #Giveaway for an exclusive surprise from us and @DojaCat starting at 8 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/zokHE4DsRO — YOU BROUGHT BACK THE MEXICAN PIZZA (@tacobell) April 18, 2022

Since the announcement the internet has exploded with roar.

Twitter users have been particularly vocal about their support with hundreds of people taking to the social network to announce their support for bringing back the Mexican pizza. Some even suggested that they might serve it at their wedding!

the news of the mexican pizza coming back to taco bell is the best thing i’ve heard in awhile — AT (@allyTHATgirl) April 19, 2022

My 10th wedding anniversary is coming up on May 19th! Should I celebrate with a Taco Bell Mexican Pizza? 🤔😂 pic.twitter.com/R6W5p5FI9m — Ari 💙 (@arisevilla33) April 19, 2022

THE MEXICAN PIZZA PULLING UP ON THE REST OF THE TACO BELL MENU: pic.twitter.com/Tfu7PjTJdw — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) April 18, 2022

@DojaCat brought back the Mexican pizza from Taco Bell, I never wanted to kiss someone so fucking bad in my whole life. This cured my depression. — Omy 🪱 (@hell_baby16) April 19, 2022

Doja Cat had been tweeting about the Mexican pizza for a while before the announcement, so many have credited her with single-handedly bringing it back.

Please @tacobell bring back Mexican pizza and spicy potato soft taco. I’m asking you nicely first. — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) September 3, 2020

I want my fuckin mexican pizza back @tacobell why u quiet — WE BROUGHT THE MEXICAN PIZZA BACK (@DojaCat) September 20, 2021

But Doja Cat didn’t bring back Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza alone, Taco Bell superfan Krish Jagirdar launched a Change.org petition that got the support of nearly 200,000 Taco Bell lovers.

Jagirdar said that the Mexican pizza was particularly important to the Indian American community because it provided a tasty vegetarian option. Adding that the pizza brought back memories from his childhood.

2 years ago, I heard that Taco Bell planned to discontinue my favorite item, the Mexican Pizza. I couldn't sit idly by so I started a @change petition.



Today I'm happy to share that @tacobell has brought back the Mexican Pizza!



Read about it here: https://t.co/gpklj4WMK8 — Krish (@KrishJagirdar) April 18, 2022

After hearing from thousands of fans, Taco Bell took notice.

“Our menu is full of fan favorites, but the Mexican Pizza is at the top of that list,” said Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell Corp., in a press release. “… Mexican Pizza has a long history with the brand and I’m glad we could give fans what they crave and bring our classic Mexican Pizza back home where it belongs,” King emphasized.

Starting May 19 fans can have a taste of the classic Mexican pizza at Taco Bell stores or get it delivered, exclusively on DoorDash. DoorDash members enjoy $2 off one Mexican pizza with a minimum purchase of $12 when they use the promo code MEXPIZZA at checkout.

