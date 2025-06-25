This isn’t your average flauta. Stuffed with melty Oaxaca cheese and fried to golden perfection, these flautas get drowned in a smoky, charred salsa verde made from blistered tomatillos, zucchini, serranos, and lime. Topped with crema, queso fresco, and chile powder—porque claro—this dish brings bold, tangy heat to your table in just under an hour.

Yields: 4 servings

Prep time: 20 min

Cook time: 25 min

Ingredients:

For the Flautas:

• 12 corn tortillas (warm and pliable)

• 2 cups shredded Oaxaca cheese

• Oil for frying

For the Charred Salsa Verde:

• 5–6 tomatillos, husked

• 2 small green zucchinis (or one large), sliced

• 2 serrano chiles

• 1/2 white onion, peeled and quartered

• 2 garlic cloves, unpeeled

• 1 whole lime, halved

• 1 tsp chicken bouillon (or to taste)

• Salt to taste

• Splash of water for blending (only if needed)

Toppings:

• Mexican crema

• Crumbled queso fresco or Corona cheese

• Chile powder (Tajín, ancho, or chile de árbol)

Instructions:

Char Everything for the Salsa:

On a hot comal, grill pan, or open flame, char the tomatillos, zucchini, serranos, onion, garlic, and halved lime until blistered and blackened on most sides. Garlic should be soft inside; remove peel once cooled.

Once charred, blend everything together (including the juice of the charred lime) with chicken bouillon and salt. Add a splash of water only if needed for a saucier consistency. The flavor should be bold, smoky, and just a little tangy.

Make the Flautas:

Warm tortillas until pliable.

Fill each with a line of shredded Oaxaca cheese, roll tightly, and secure if needed.

Fry in hot oil (350°F) until golden and crispy all over. Drain on paper towels.

Plate the Flautas Ahogadas: