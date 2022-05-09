Yes, Taco Bell Is Putting on a Musical About Their Mexican Pizza

Culture

Continuing on with their campaign of cinematic advertisements, Taco Bell is hosting the hilariously titled “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” on TikTok this month. The upcoming show, which is set to premiere on May 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET, was created to announce the permanent return of one of Taco Bell’s most coveted menu items.

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” was written by Hannah Friedman, with original music from Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who also wrote the unofficial “Bridgerton” musical that came out last year. “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” however, is being described as a “satirical musical about the ‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza,” according to a press release.

The upcoming musical arrives right after Taco Bell’s equally silly and satirical movie trailer about two friends stuck in a Taco Bell-induced time paradox.

Perhaps the most exciting tidbit so far is the fact that “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” will star none other than country legend Dolly Parton in a leading role.

Parton has recently gone public about her love of Taco Bell’s signature item, and she’ll be joined by rapper Doja Cat, another self-proclaimed Taco Bell fanatic who’s been calling for a Mexican Pizza revival since the menu item was discontinued in 2020.

“Mexican Pizza: The Musical” represents a huge victory for Taco Bell fans, who have campaigned for its return and were successful in convincing the powers that be to grant their wishes. Now, some people are wondering if a celebrity endorsement might be enough to get some of their other favorite foods back on the menu.

if doja cat can get that taco bell mexican pizza thing back on the menu can niall horan try getting the twisty fries back at mcdonald’s? — Tomás 🇵🇸 #FREEPALESTINE (@ogbieboy) May 1, 2022

For the most part, though, people are just happy that the Mexican Pizza is making a comeback!

T-minus 17 days until the Mexican Pizza returns to Taco Bell!! — Ⓣ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎ (@hawk_lovr) May 2, 2022

So @tacobell you best be bringing back green onions on that Mexican Pizza!!! 🍕 — Mini AOC (@RealMiniAOC) May 6, 2022

Update: two weeks until the mexican pizza is back at @tacobell — Toni Breidinger (@ToniBreidinger) May 5, 2022

When Taco Bell takes away the Mexican Pizza Again pic.twitter.com/BiOFGZivL4 — Howdy Price/Dino F'N Winwood (@PriceHowdy) May 4, 2022

Be sure to watch “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” on May 26 at 8:00 p.m., exclusively on TikTok!

