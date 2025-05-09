From buttery Cubano bread to juicy mojo pork that’s been marinating overnight like it has secrets, this sandwich isn’t just a recipe—it’s an experience. Sharp mustard, pickles with attitude, and a hot press finish? Yeah, this Cubano sandwich came to serve.

Cubano Bread

Ingredients:

370 ml water (warm)

10 g yeast

500 g bread flour

13 g sugar

5 g salt

30 g lard

Steps:

In a bowl, mix warm water with yeast. Let it bloom for 5–10 minutes. Add sugar, flour, and salt. Mix until dough forms. Knead the dough until smooth (10–12 min by hand or 6–8 min with mixer). Add lard and knead until incorporated and dough is elastic. Let the dough rise in a greased bowl, covered, for about 1 hour or until doubled. Shape into long loaves and let rise again for 45 min. Bake at 190°C (375°F) for 20–25 minutes until golden.

Mojo Pork

Ingredients:

5 lb pork shoulder

2 garlic cloves

2 shallots

Zest of 2 oranges

Zest of 3 limes

3 oregano leaves (or tsp dried)

Fresh mint

Ground cumin

1 cup olive oil

2 serranos (optional, for heat)

Salt to taste

250 ml lime juice

250 ml orange juice

Steps:

Blend garlic, shallots, zest, oregano, mint, cumin, serranos, lime and orange juices, olive oil, and salt into a marinade. Marinate pork shoulder in the mojo overnight (at least 6 hours). Roast in oven at 160°C (325°F) for 3–4 hours, or until fork tender. Shred and set aside.

English Mustard Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1½ tbsp water

1½ tbsp sugar

½ tsp salt

½ cup mustard powder

Steps:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl until smooth. Adjust seasoning as needed. Let sit for at least 15 minutes.

Quick Pickles

Ingredients:

Pickling cucumbers (sliced)

Garlic

Fresh dill

Sugar

Salt

Steps:

Combine vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil. Pour over cucumbers, garlic, and dill in a jar. Let sit for at least 1 hour (better after overnight in fridge).

Final Assembly

Ingredients:

Cubano bread

Mojo pork (shredded)

Ham slices

Swiss cheese

Mustard sauce

Pickles

Butter (for pressing)

Steps: