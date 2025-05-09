Credit: Hugo Gamino.
Long Live the Cubano Sandwich: A Recipe That’s Always in Style
From buttery Cubano bread to juicy mojo pork that’s been marinating overnight like it has secrets, this sandwich isn’t just a recipe—it’s an experience. Sharp mustard, pickles with attitude, and a hot press finish? Yeah, this Cubano sandwich came to serve.
Cubano Bread
Ingredients:
- 370 ml water (warm)
- 10 g yeast
- 500 g bread flour
- 13 g sugar
- 5 g salt
- 30 g lard
Steps:
- In a bowl, mix warm water with yeast. Let it bloom for 5–10 minutes.
- Add sugar, flour, and salt. Mix until dough forms.
- Knead the dough until smooth (10–12 min by hand or 6–8 min with mixer).
- Add lard and knead until incorporated and dough is elastic.
- Let the dough rise in a greased bowl, covered, for about 1 hour or until doubled.
- Shape into long loaves and let rise again for 45 min.
- Bake at 190°C (375°F) for 20–25 minutes until golden.
Mojo Pork
Ingredients:
- 5 lb pork shoulder
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 shallots
- Zest of 2 oranges
- Zest of 3 limes
- 3 oregano leaves (or tsp dried)
- Fresh mint
- Ground cumin
- 1 cup olive oil
- 2 serranos (optional, for heat)
- Salt to taste
- 250 ml lime juice
- 250 ml orange juice
Steps:
- Blend garlic, shallots, zest, oregano, mint, cumin, serranos, lime and orange juices, olive oil, and salt into a marinade.
- Marinate pork shoulder in the mojo overnight (at least 6 hours).
- Roast in oven at 160°C (325°F) for 3–4 hours, or until fork tender.
- Shred and set aside.
English Mustard Sauce
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1½ tbsp water
- 1½ tbsp sugar
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ cup mustard powder
Steps:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl until smooth.
- Adjust seasoning as needed. Let sit for at least 15 minutes.
Quick Pickles
Ingredients:
- Pickling cucumbers (sliced)
- Garlic
- Fresh dill
- Sugar
- Salt
Steps:
- Combine vinegar, water, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil.
- Pour over cucumbers, garlic, and dill in a jar.
- Let sit for at least 1 hour (better after overnight in fridge).
Final Assembly
Ingredients:
- Cubano bread
- Mojo pork (shredded)
- Ham slices
- Swiss cheese
- Mustard sauce
- Pickles
- Butter (for pressing)
Steps:
- Slice the bread open.
- Layer mustard, Swiss cheese, ham, mojo pork, and pickles.
- Butter outside of sandwich.
- Press in a hot sandwich press or grill pan with weight until golden and cheese is melted.