Sweet, smoky, and a little dramatic (in the best way), this roasted acorn squash over rich mole rojo is here to prove that vegetables can slay. Finished with queso fresco and crushed walnuts, it’s a whole mood on a plate.

Ingredients

For the Mole Rojo:

2 ancho chiles, stemmed and seeded

2 guajillo chiles, stemmed and seeded

2 chiles de árbol, stemmed and seeded (adjust to heat preference)

2 tbsp neutral oil (grapeseed or canola)

¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

¼ cup almonds

1 cinnamon stick

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 tbsp golden raisins

2 dried apricots

1 ripe banana or plantain, sliced

3 Roma tomatoes, halved

2 tomatillos, husked and halved

¼ white onion

3 garlic cloves, peeled

Salt to taste

2–3 cups water or vegetable stock (as needed)

For the Roasted Acorn Squash:

1 large acorn squash, halved, seeded, and sliced into wedges

1 tbsp neutral oil

Salt to taste

1–2 tbsp agave syrup (to drizzle)

For Garnish:

Queso fresco, crumbled

2 tbsp walnuts, toasted and crushed

Instructions

Prepare the Mole Rojo

Toast the chiles: In a dry skillet over medium heat, toast the ancho, guajillo, and árbol chiles until fragrant and slightly blistered (30–45 seconds per side). Do not burn. Soak the chiles: Place toasted chiles in a bowl and cover with hot water. Let sit for 15–20 minutes until softened.

Sauté the base ingredients:

In the same skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Sauté pumpkin seeds, almonds, cinnamon stick, sesame seeds, raisins, apricots, and banana or plantain until golden and fragrant (about 5–7 minutes). Remove and set aside. Char the vegetables: In the same skillet or under a broiler, roast tomatoes, tomatillos, onion, and garlic until blistered and softened. Blend the mole: In a blender, combine soaked chiles (drained), sautéed seed/nut/fruit mixture, roasted vegetables, and enough water or stock to create a smooth, thick sauce. Blend thoroughly. Simmer: Pour the mole into a saucepan, season with salt, and simmer over low heat for 20–30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more liquid as needed to reach desired consistency. Taste and adjust salt.

Roast the Squash

Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Toss squash slices with oil and a pinch of salt. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 25–30 minutes, flipping halfway through, until tender and caramelized.

Assemble the Dish