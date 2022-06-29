Move Over Doritos Locos — Taco Bell Is Testing Cheez-It Crunchwraps, Tostadas

Culture

If you love Taco Bell (who doesn’t?!) and can’t get enough of Cheez-It crackers you buy in bulk, then it’s safe to say your dream just came true.

The fast-food chain is officially testing out a brand spanking new Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada.

The experiment: A massive Cheez-It, which is 16 times the standard size, serves as the base for Taco Bell's new "Big Cheez-It Tostada" https://t.co/cFH5M56MIC — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2022

Taco Bell continues to branch out from its iconic collaboration with Doritos, which birthed the legendary Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos (always an OG), and has inspired other fun limited-time creations.

For one, the chain’s Mexican Pizza using two tortilla shells was so popular it was removed from the menu because of high demand, and both Dolly Parton and Doja Cat signed on for Taco Bell’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical” — really.

Now, chances are their Cheez-It collaboration will prove just as buzzworthy.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme will replace the standard tortilla shell inside with a giant Cheez-It that is reportedly 16 times larger than usual.

With a cost of $4.29, the rest of the ingredients are identical to a standard Crunchwrap, including ground beef, tomatoes, cheese and lettuce.

Me on the way to Taco Bell to pick up a massive Cheez-It pic.twitter.com/tMJ21DhtbM https://t.co/TPY6rNuj8z — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) June 29, 2022

Meanwhile, the Big Cheez-It Tostada is like any tostada you’ve ever eaten — except that the base is a huge Cheez-It.

Rounding out at $2.49, the new menu item has layers upon layers of beef, cheddar, sour cream and more. Taco Bell’s release explains that the new tostada is an “abundantly cheesy and nostalgic, yet magically modern, dining experience.” Yes, please!

One major hitch?

The two Cheez-It menu items are still being tested, and will only be available in one Taco Bell location in Irvine, California, for the next two weeks.

The 2222 Barranca Parkway store is bound to get tons of customers looking for the cheesiest possible menu items — and yes, we might be considering a road trip right now.

taco bell is making things out of giant cheez-it crackers and in totally unrelated news is also moving all of its restaurants right next to dispensaries pic.twitter.com/fFRII481uw — Dinosaur Dracula 🦖🧛‍♂️ (@DinosaurDracula) June 29, 2022

Fans of the fast-food chain were quick to react on social media to the cheez-y news.

One Twitter user posted a photo of Prince rollerskating with the caption, “Me heading to Taco Bell to get the Cheez-it tostada,” and yep — that’s us. Another user can’t stop thinking about the new creations, writing, “No thoughts, only giant cheez-it from Taco Bell.”

Yeah, that sums it up.

Me heading to Taco Bell to get the Cheez-it tostada pic.twitter.com/Lby4DoPYHc — GeoffinLincoln (@GeoffinLincoln) June 29, 2022

No thoughts only giant cheez-it from Taco Bell pic.twitter.com/ADIR0UYsMS — Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) June 29, 2022

A third Taco Bell fan wondered aloud how amazing it would be to think up these collabs in the first place: “It’d be so fun to work in the taco bell test kitchen. just getting ripped and saying things like ‘what about a huge cheez-it’” and LOL, agree.

Meanwhile, another user simply wrote, “Words cannot express how badly I want this to succeed.”

it’d be so fun to work in the taco bell test kitchen. just getting ripped and saying things like “what about a huge cheez-it” https://t.co/QfNDKGawBc — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) June 29, 2022

Taco Bell is apparently testing a new product in California.



It's a giant Cheez-It tostada.



Words cannot express how badly I want this to succeed. pic.twitter.com/wNOM3ENPKa — Dan Conlin (@ConVito) June 24, 2022

And if you’re curious how the new tostada looks up close and personal, a California-based user posted a video of it for everyone to get the inside scoop:

TFW @tacobell created a giant Cheez-It for their tostadas…. pic.twitter.com/inAu06mAIO — Elie Poo (@bookofelie) June 29, 2022

Taco Bell’s chief food innovation officer Liz Matthews hit the nail on the head when she said, “There are few things that everyone can agree on… but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all.”

And if you’re wondering if the Cheez-It menu items will be available nationwide, a Taco Bell spokesperson told Food & Wine, “As with any test item, there’s no guarantee it will be available nationwide, but when it comes to Taco Bell innovation, we never say never.”

