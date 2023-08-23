9 Starbucks Brews Similar to Traditional Mexican Drinks That Will Make You Rethink Your Order

Culture

A margarita usually comes to mind when you think of traditional Mexican drinks. But there are more Latino-inspired beverages than this classic cocktail. From Agua Frescas to Chamoyada, there’s a drink for everyone to enjoy.

If you love Starbucks as much as we do, then you’re familiar with the Mexican-inspired drinks that remind us of our childhood favorites like champurrado, atole de avena and horchata.

Loading the player...

TikToker and Starbucks barista @jaacquelyn shared a video on her account with a few of her favorite Mexican-style beverages, inspiring us to create a list of nine drinks from the coffeehouse that reminds us of traditional Mexican drinks.

Iced Latte – Dulce de Leche Latte

Dulce de leche is a classic favorite, consisting of milk and sugar heated for several hours into a gooey consistency. The Starbucks iced latte is similar to a dulce de leche latte using the caramel sauce for a Latin twist. Add salted cold foam on top to make it extra creamy. Now that sounds delicious!

Mocha Cream Frap – Chocomil

Chocomil (Mexican chocolate milk) remains a staple in many Mexican households. This drink is one of many childhood favorites our abuelitas would make for us growing up. After all, we can recreate (chocomil liquiado) by ordering a cream-based mocha cream frappuccino with a banana and sprinkling cinnamon.

Iced Coffee – Café de Olla

An iced coffee might be simple, but you can add things to it to spice it up. Last year, Lourdes Sarai of Burbank, California, created what she described as a “modern twist” to a Mexican favorite in honor of Latinx Heritage Month. She called the drink “Cafe De Olla,” meaning “coffee from a clay pot.”

Sarai shared the recipe on TikTok, stating it reminded her of her grandparents in Sonora, Mexico. For this drink, she added cups of liquid cane sugar, three vanilla pumps, one brown sugar, cinnamon powder and iced coffee.

Sweet Cream Cold Foam – Horchata

You’re likely familiar with this drink if you’re a regular Starbucks customer. It’s typically blended with heavy cream and low-fat milk, served over cold brew drinks. This beverage resembles horchata, with sweet cream cold foam, one pump of brown sugar syrup and blended cinnamon powder.

Chai Tea Latte – Atole

This drink had TikTokers reminiscing over atole and the beloved desert arroz con leche. Still, according to Starbucks’s website, the iced chai tea latte is “Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with milk and ice for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.”

Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino Blended Crème – Rompope

The famous vanilla bean frappe is ideal for anyone who loves extra creamy drinks. When ordering this drink, you can include white mocha sauce, cinnamon dulce syrup and cinnamon powder for a Mexican twist to Rompope, the drink that tastes similar to eggnog.

Strawberry Acai Refresher – Agua de Jamaica

Starbucks has an assortment of refreshers that mimic Aguas Frescas. However, the strawberry acai refresher with passionfruit, fresh strawberry pieces, and coconut milk closely reminds us of agua de Jamaica in liquid form.

Lemon Mint Breeze – Limonada

This drink was perfect for the scorching days we had this summer. You likely enjoyed the perfectly blended lemon and mint fusion over ice if you ordered this refreshing beverage. While it resembles a virgin mojito, it also reminds us of a Mexican limonada.

Paradise Refresher – Tepache de Piña

Starbucks’ paradise refresher is similar to the Mexican drink tepache de piña. While there is no milk in this classical favorite, this beverage can be enjoyed with pineapples, passionfruit and creamy coconut milk.

If you can’t get the real thing, we are certain these Starbucks alternatives are the next best thing. Which is your favorite?

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@nglmitu.com