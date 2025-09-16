El Grito de Dolores has been a symbol of Mexican resistance since 1810. For centuries, the call on Sept. 15 has marked the fight for independence from Spain that gave Mexico sovereignty. Recently, El Grito in the United States has taken on new meaning as Latinos and immigrants have faced growing challenges. It still stands for resistance and solidarity in the face of oppression, but the target has changed.

El Grito just feels different this year in the United States

Mexican embassies and consulates around the world are marking the day with festivals and parties. People in cities are gathering for the celebration of Mexican independence. In the U.S., the significance of the moment isn’t lost. Mexicans and the larger Latino community are facing increasingly aggressive attacks from the federal government.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under the guidance of Secretary Kristi Noem, has focused on President Donald Trump’s promise of mass deportations during his second term. At times, this has been done by sending in members of the American military against citizens protesting to protect their neighbors.

🚨The Supreme Court today gives Trump a license to engage in racial profiling, with Justice Kavanaugh writing in concurrence to expressly endorse ICE and Border Patrol targeting any Latinos they observe in Los Angeles speaking Spanish and then demanding their papers. https://t.co/957O7QkQwb pic.twitter.com/oyvdWGTHZB — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) September 8, 2025

A recent Supreme Court decision also put immigrants and citizens in a dangerous place. According to the decision, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents can racially profile Latinos in order to question them about their immigration status.

In Mexico, the fight is growing against gentrification

“Nos expulsan de nuestra propia ciudad”: activistas y familias desplazadas se unieron en un “grito antigentrificación” en CDMX para denunciar desalojos, rentas impagables y la falta de vivienda digna rumbo al Mundial 2026

📷: Cuartoscuro

👉 https://t.co/eW1TZaEZyS pic.twitter.com/5cRmftPvZV — El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) September 15, 2025

Airbnb, digital nomads, and international expats are putting a strain on housing in Mexico. Citizens have been protesting to bring attention to their fight against being priced out of their neighborhoods. Mexico City has been the backdrop for several anti-gentrification rallies, including on Sept. 15.

This summer, Mexican citizens have taken to the streets multiple times to protest against tourists and gentrification that is changing the city and its neighborhoods. The unregulated short-term rental market, for example, is limiting the affordable housing market in historic neighborhoods like Condesa. According to BBC News, as many as one in five homes in Condesa are now short-term rentals.

Mexico City officials have come forward with a preliminary plan to address the gentrification. Part of the plan will cap rent increases that outpace inflation.

This year, El Grito stands as a reminder of the indomitable spirit of the Mexican people. For generations, they have stood up against injustices and the annual tradition is a physical manifestation of that spirit. Sometimes being able to yell or shout is the reset or stress reliever you need. So, take a deep breath, throw your head back, and let out the kind of grito that will make your ancestors proud.