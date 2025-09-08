The Supreme Court ruled that federal immigration agents in Los Angeles can indiscriminately arrest people under suspicion of being undocumented. The decision is a victory for the Trump administration, which promised the largest mass deportation operation in American history. The latest lifts, at least temporarily, restrictions placed on the agents from a July 11 ruling from a federal judge. Here’s what we know and what this means for Latine people in Los Angeles.

Breaking News: The Supreme Court lifted restrictions on ICE agents in Los Angeles, allowing them to make indiscriminate stops based on factors like ethnicity. https://t.co/zhFw78PzXU — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 8, 2025

The latest ruling overturns a July decision from U.S. District Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong in Los Angeles. Judge Frimpong ruled then that immigration agents couldn’t profile people for arrest based on ethnicity, where they work, or the language they speak. A lawsuit was filed in response to the sweeping immigration raids in LA earlier this year.

The Supreme Court granted the Trump administration an emergency stay of that ruling. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a separate opinion signaling that he is skeptical that a constitutional violation occurred.

According to immigration advocates, these types of stops may infringe on constitutional rights. Legal experts point to the rights outlined in the Fourth Amendment, which guards against unwarranted searches and seizures. It requires warrants for arrests, and legal arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) require warrants signed by a judge.

Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor wrote a strong dissent against the 6-3 decision. Her dissent painted the picture of our constitutional rights being violated in this decision. More-so, she points to the clear profiling tactics that constitute a violation of civil rights.

“We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent,” she wrote.

Justice Sotomayor added: “After today, that may no longer be true for those who happen to look a certain way, speak a certain way, and appear to work a certain type of legitimate job that pays very little.”

The country is bracing for more widespread immigration raids

🚨THIS IS GETTING SERIOUS: Governor JB Pritzker is asking Chicago residents to film whatever they see happening in their neighborhoods and their streets and share it.



“Authoritarians thrive on your silence. Be loud for America.” pic.twitter.com/h4Shxg11MQ — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) September 2, 2025

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker called on Chicago residents to film anything they saw in the coming days. The Trump administration made an open threat to send federal immigration agents and the National Guard. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump shared an image on social media with the Chicago skyline on fire with military helicopters in the air. The text read: “‘I love the smell of deportations in the morning…’ Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR 🚁🚁🚁.”

Last week, the president changed the name of the Department of Defense to the Department of War. The social media post about Chicago was the first reference to the department outside of changing the name, and it got people’s attention. It has also reminded people that former Vice President Kamala Harris warned of the militarization of American cities under President Trump.

The Supreme Court decision today paves the way for the mass deportation operations to resume indiscriminate detention. American citizens have been arrested by ICE agents in Los Angeles, and the latest decision could make that worse. The Trump administration argues that the original order was too restrictive, “threatening agents with sanctions if the court disbelieves that they relied on additional factors in making any particular stop.”

Now, more than ever, you should know your rights when dealing with an immigration agent.