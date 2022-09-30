Mamá! Maiz Asado Has Made It to Paris and This Colombiano Goes Viral for Selling It Under the Eiffel Tower

wearemitu

While Paris might have the most beautiful sights and fanciest restaurants in the world — whether talking about the Mona Lisa or really bomb cheese and wine — they don’t exactly have the best Latin American street food at every corner like the one many of us grew up with. Until now.

One Colombian street vendor is taking that window of opportunity and running with it, going viral for selling traditional maiz asado right under the Eiffel Tower.

There’s no doubt many people in the City of Light miss out on the foods that make Latin America so great. You know, the kinds of dishes we grew up on— from guava and cheese pastelitos to pupusas. That’s probably what inspired Deivinson Campo to bring his native’s Colombian best snacks and foods to one of the most visited tourist attractions in the French Capital — and the world!

And it looks like it’s working.

Campo posted a video on TikTok where he can be seen preparing corn on a grill right under the Eiffel Tower, all the while keeping with Colombian street food traditions. He serves corn to children and adults alike, who all seem extremely excited to try the very delicious snack.

At the end of the video, Campo turns to the camera and explains his stance on supporting street vendors around the world. He states, “Friends, here we are in front of the Eiffel Tower, in Paris. I am from Colombia and this is for the Colombian people who sell tintos, arepas…” He continued, “This is the job of many people. Let’s support this work for them.”

And it’s not just all about corn— even though we’d be happy eating elotes for the rest of our lives. As shown in another video, the Colombian immigrant also sells morcilla con papa, which is prepared by his co-worker, who he describes as an “excellent person.”

Campo explains, “We find ourselves in another facet of our lives, supporting ourselves like all the Latinos that decided to migrate to Europe.”

Yet another clip shows the pair making Colombian pan de bono to sell to the French masses, with Campo describing how they also plan on soon expanding their sales to empanadas and papas rellenas.

There’s no doubt why the Colombian vendor’s initial video selling corn under the Eiffel Tower went viral, with several users praising his authenticity and work ethic, and applauding his Colombian pride.

One user commented, “God bless your work… You will get far!” Another wrote, “I applaud you, working with honor.”

With more than half a million views, there’s no doubt the video struck a chord with many people who love to see Latinos’ amazing dishes pave the way across the world.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com