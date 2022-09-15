Tortas De Tamal And Tripas Were Rated Some Of The Worst Street Foods In The World — And People Are Not Having It

wearemitu

Ring the bell because we’re about to get into a boxing match with someone stat: Mexican culinary favorites tortas de tamal and tripas were just ranked some of the worst street foods in the world. Topping the list at 9th and 17th place respectively, we’re just wondering if we’re all talking about the same foods here — because tortas de tamal and tacos de tripas are fire.

@TasteAtlas doing what it does best: proclaiming superiority to judge and categorise cultures, culinary colonialism at its fucking best. https://t.co/RNRhzg1j96 — Rocio Carvajal (@rocio_carvajalc) September 11, 2022

So, who are the offenders? The “50 Worst Rated Street Foods In The World” list was compiled by notable culinary guide Taste Atlas, which counts itself as “an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants.” It rounds out at over 10,000 categorized foods and drinks, including tons of cuisines from just about every country.

That being said, Taste Atlas’ latest list has proved to be one of their most polarized rankings to date, particularly for rating tortas de tamal as the 9th worst street food in the world, and tripas 17th.

¡Insultando la cultura!



Torta de tamal es una de las peores comidas del mundo, afirma guía gastronómicahttps://t.co/mIoZ5BUpi7 pic.twitter.com/lmrpG0PHiw — Milenio (@Milenio) September 9, 2022

If you’re unfamiliar, tortas de tamal or guajolotas consist of a tamal placed inside a bolillo, or bread roll. Popular in Mexico City, guajolotas are often served with atole, that hot masa-based drink that might remind you of las Navidades with your family. Meanwhile, tripas are exactly what they sound like — intestines, seasoned and cooked with everything from onions to cilantro. Usually served in tacos, they’re absolutely delicious.

In short, you can see why many people are freaking out over Taste Atlas’ latest rankings — and you can bet they’re letting their voices be heard over on social media. One Twitter user took to the platform to write, “One of the worst foods in the world? All of the #HijosDeMx have eaten a delicious torta de tamal before, right?”

O sea!!!

De los peores alimentos del mundo?

Todos los #HijosDeMx en algún momento hemos comido una deliciosa torta de tamal, o no? pic.twitter.com/xKOTq3EBXJ — Clau Marenco ☕🐶🐾🖤 (@stevee_maren) September 11, 2022

Another user echoed the sentiment, writing, “No one start talking about my tortas de tamal!” Yet another person posted, “Those people from ‘Taste Atlas’ haven’t tried a torta de tamal in their lives”— and honestly? We wouldn’t be surprised.

De mi torta de tamal no van a estar hablando! https://t.co/j3NhZ04Wlz — Reina de los lagartos (@wasouski) September 13, 2022

Esos del "Taste Atlas" no han probado una torta de tamal en su vida. https://t.co/JlanNZo1D9 — 𝗩í𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗘𝘀𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘇𝗮 (@VictorEsparza_) September 13, 2022

Someone else just decided to honor the torta de tamal, and we’re here for it: “The most beautiful gastronomic dish exists and it’s called ‘torta de tamal’” Now we’re craving one!

Lo más bonito de gastronomia si existe y se llama torta de tamal — alvtodo (@erisb10) September 14, 2022

As you may expect, people are equally angry over tripas’ ranking. One Twitter user questioned, “What are those pendejos going to know about love?” showing just how much they appreciate both tortas de tamal and tripas. Same!

Que van a saber de amores esos pandejos



Nombran a la torta de tamal y las tripas como unas de las peores comidas del mundo | Quinto Poder https://t.co/ul6nTNCYLj — Lordchairo (@BOOGIE56311383) September 11, 2022

