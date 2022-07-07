A Hotel in Mexico Serves the World’s Most Expensive Taco for $25K

Culture

Tacos are pretty much the quintessential street food. They’re cheap, portable and usually delicious. However, there’s a resort in Mexico serving up the world’s most expensive taco at $25,000 per serving.

Although there’s no agreed upon history of how tacos came to be, many historians point to Mexican silver miners in the 1700s, who would roll gunpowder in paper to excavate the mines. They called these concoctions “tacos,” even though an edible version had not yet been invented, according to Delish.

In the United States, tacos became a staple when Taco Bell founder Glen Bell first introduced the Mexican cuisine in the early 1960s, Americanizing the food and making them hugely popular.

$25,000 is the World's Most Expensive Taco. I went all the way to a Mexican Hotel to eat it! pic.twitter.com/1friaQlqwD — Nick DiGiovanni (@NickDiGiovanni) April 17, 2022

Conversely, this $25,000 dollar taco requires more than just sitting in line at the drive-thru. Instead, you’ll have to travel to the Grand Velas Los Cabos hotel in Cabo San Lucas, a luxury resort where chef Juan Licerio Alcalá first introduced his five-figure taco.

“People are excited and a little surprised about how you can eat a taco for $25,000 when you can find one on the street for 10 pesos,” Licerio said to AFP. “Then I explain the delicacy, the technique, and the harmony that they will lift from the plate, and that it’s worth it,” he says.

On a gold-infused corn tortilla, chef Alcalá places Kobe beef and lobster with a black truffle Brie — which costs $100 per ounce — and beluga caviar — at $700 per ounce. The final touch? Some more gold flakes on top.

To pair with the taco, the resort suggests Tequila Ley .925, a $150,000 dollar bottle of premium Jalisco tequila that is also the most expensive in the world, according to CNBC. Altogether, you’d be spending $175,000 dollars on the meal, and that doesn’t even include the tip.

The source also reports that guests staying in the resort’s presidential suite are the only ones with access to the taco, and are required to put down a deposit of $12,500 to order it.

Notice any corrections needed? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com