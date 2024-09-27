The low-key feud between Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter is still going, thanks to a recent clip that is circulating.

Cabello performed at the recent iHeartRadio Music Festival when she sang her hit single “Señorita” and intentionally left out a specific word: taste. This has obviously set off a firestorm of speculation on social media.

For some fans, this is clearly shade towards Carpenter

Camila Cabello was singing “Señorita” when she came to this line:

“You say we’re just friends / But friends don’t know the way you taste, la-la-la / ‘Cause you know it’s been a long time coming”

But, what you hear is a very obvious avoidance of “taste” while she holds her finger up to her mouth. This small gesture really reignited the interest in the Cabello-Carpenter-Shawn Mendes love triangle.

Over the years, Mendes has been romantically linked to Carpenter and Cabello. Despite his denials, it was always known and, at times, openly spoken about that he had dated both singers. Mendes was first connected romantically to Carpenter in January 2023.

The two were spotted together in Los Angeles, and the rumor mill started in earnest. Shortly after that, they were spotted leaving a Miley Cyrus album launch party.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together.



pic.twitter.com/NiR6qfO91Z — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 10, 2023

Mendes routinely denied rumors that they were dating. However, a source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they were seeing each other.

Their relationship didn’t last beyond 2023, and the two split. Carpenter then started dating Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

Cabello and Mendes ignite rumors of reconciliation

Mendes and Cabello dated for a couple of years before calling it quits in 2021. The two have a long history together as friends, dating back to 2015. Their relationship was confirmed in 2019, around the time that Cabello released the sultry music video for her song “Señorita.”

The two remained friends for years after their split. Fans were thrilled to see them reconnect after Mendes and Carpenter split when Cabello and Mendes were spotted together at the Copa América final in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in July 2024.

However, the reconciliation was short-lived, and the two split again.

Music exposes all the emotions

This year, Carpenter released her highly anticipated Short ‘n Sweet, and there are four songs that fans think are about Mendes: “Taste,” “Coincidence,” “Sharpest Tool,” and “Dumb & Poetic.”

The most pointed lyrics come from “Taste” and seem to have totally tainted the word for Cabello.

In the song, Carpenter makes a not-so-veiled reference to the increasingly entangled love triangle between the three musicians.

“I heard you’re back together, and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, and I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too”

The music video that was released starring Jenna Ortega really sealed the deal for fans about who the song was about. Seeing Ortega, who looks a lot like Cabello throughout the video, which gives strong Death Becomes Her vibes, does seem to paint a picture.

Love triangles have been one of Hollywood’s greatest exports for decades, and they continue to entertain fans and haters everywhere.