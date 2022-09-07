Guess Which Nostalgic Mexican Candy You Are According To Your Zodiac Sign

Ritmo Y Fiesta

If you regularly check what the stars have to say about the big decisions in life — be it your romantic entanglements with #ElTóxico, signing a contract for a new apartment or having a tough conversation at your workplace — then why not use the zodiac to figure out your next candy purchase, too?

It’s no secret that Mexico is home to some of the best sweets in the world, many of which are characteristically spicy with chile, or deliciously-sour with tamarindo and lime. While other countries usually reserve their candy to be sweet with chocolate, nuts and tons of sugar, Mexican candy does it differently by mixing in some salt and spice for good measure.

While we love practically every Mexican candy under the sun (here’s looking at you, childhood fave Bubbaloo), sometimes you have to pick just one. We made shopping for the best candy that much easier by using your zodiac sign — and the result might just be creepily, celestially-accurate.

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Pelon Pelo Rico

Pelon Pelo Rico my beloved tastes like childhood pic.twitter.com/dAgb6g6xvD — 🐙CTENOPHORE🌑 (@c10ophore) December 30, 2021

The official first sign in the zodiac dives head-first into life with a certain pizzazz that no other sign possesses — these rams are eternally youthful, and always ready to take on the world. Honor yourself with this head-shaped candy that’s fun, quirky and tangy with tons of tamarind.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Vero Mango Lollipops

What is your favorite Mexican candy? I am leaning towards Vero Mango. pic.twitter.com/qtUByYKN8s — j a c o b (@jquob_) June 25, 2019

People born under Taurus are earth signs, and are typically grounded, craving the natural world around them. Taureans love a long hike, are drawn to hands-on activities like pottery and painting and live for fresh produce. You’ll love Vero Mango lollipops for their fruit component, and real chili exterior.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Duvalín Strawberry Vanilla Candy

i used to not like many strawberry flavored things but duvalín is an exception pic.twitter.com/iBlXy0Fyxm — luci ♡ (@SCARIFICATlON) April 1, 2020

Who else remembers loving Duvalín candies growing up, eating the classic creamy, rainbow concoction with the tiny plastic spoon? Well, this is the Mexican candy for Geminis: the “twin” sign is perfectly symbolized by the two different flavors in it, and it’s just as fun and sweet as the sign.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Mini Obleas with Cajeta

I love obleas de cajeta Idc 😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/ud4Camh7C7 — Odett (@vargas_odett) June 20, 2022

Cancers are of course the homebodies of the zodiac, always comforting their loved ones and finding respite in their couch, the blanket they might have knit themselves and familiar snacks. This sign will gravitate straight towards the mini obleas with cozy, delicious cajeta — even more so if they come in a big bag for sharing.

Leo (July 23 – Aug. 22): Lucas Muecas

Whoever gets me Lucas Muecas, i'll love you for life pic.twitter.com/AorON9BJz9 — cat⁷ (@jkstitz) October 7, 2018

Ah, Leos: the definitive party sign of the zodiac that’s a magnet for other people, fun experiences and the finer things in life. Ruled by the sun, Leos are naturally the center of attention, and are best symbolized by Lucas Muecas. This candy comes in tons of flavors like chamoy, is spiced with chili, and you can wear it as a ring when you’re craving a fashion statement.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22): Glorias Goat Milk and Pecan Candy

•glorias



this is a sweet normally prepared with goat milk and pecans so basically dulce de leche con nuez UNA DELICIA pic.twitter.com/67tyJ44iYe — daniela (@3rdbulent) February 5, 2018

Virgos are the biggest perfectionists of the zodiac (possibly even more than Capricorns) but there’s way more to this sign than they get credit for. As earth signs, they are very much in touch with the world around them — including natural ingredients like the goat milk and pecans in delicious Glorias.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 22): Ricolino Bubulubu Chocolate Strawberry Marshmallow Candy

Mi mamá le pidió un bubulubu a mi papá y le trajo una bolsa 🥺 y dos jueguitos pic.twitter.com/hwGaVNCxzr — 𝕃✨🖤 (@lizbethtarin_) August 11, 2022

Next up, we have Libras, otherwise known as the most harmonious sign of the zodiac, always ready to have interesting conversations and see different points of view. Libras are multi-layered creatures, and have several perspectives within them — so their perfect candy is a Bubulubu, which combines layers of marshmallow and strawberry.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 – Nov. 21): Bazukazo Tarugos Tamarindo Con Chile Sticks

El #Bazukazo se come a lamidas o a mordiditas, ¿a ti cómo te gusta más? pic.twitter.com/z0l7gxwaGD — Beibi Dinos (@BeibiDinos) March 22, 2016

Scorpios are definitely one of the most complex signs on the zodiac, and although they are known for their characteristic “sting” which comes in the form of plotting their next moves, they’re also super-sensitive and some of the best friends anyone can have. These tamarind sticks are just as sweet on the inside — and pretty spicy on the outside.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21): Paleta Payaso

Llevaba ansiosa muchos días y hoy sin ponerse de acuerdo, mi papá y mi novio me regalaron una paleta payaso❤️ pic.twitter.com/xm3bSW42LT — Francesca (@franird) August 10, 2022

If you’re a Sagittarius, chances are you are the funniest one in your friend group — it is what it is. Sagittarians are always witty, deeply intelligent and will find the funny in even the most tragic situations. There’s no doubt your candy of choice is the Paleta Payaso, a clown-shaped lollipop that’s actually a delicious chocolate and marshmallow creation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19): De la Rosa Mazapán

Dunno if anyone knows what “de la Rosa Mazapán” is, but here’s my fav :3 pic.twitter.com/9O0RLNdkQp — TexasTatorTots (@TatorTexas) October 31, 2020

There’s no doubt Capricorns are organized, business-minded, practical and logical — it’s truly in the stars for them. This sign just likes to do things right, and are natural leaders who are also many times health-conscious. A Capricorn will appreciate classic De la Rosa Mazapán for its traditional nature, and its simple, nutty recipe.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18): Vero Manita Lollipops

Hoy es mi día; dice la paleta de manita de @Dulces_Vero. pic.twitter.com/Ju0vALY1Re — Fredo Godínez ∴(Personal). (@AlfiePingtajo) April 22, 2022

Out of all the signs in the zodiac, there’s little doubt that Aquarians are most focused on helping the world around them. Philosophers at heart, Aquarius signs constantly think about what other people think and feel, and their independence makes them want to fix big problems. Always lending a “helping hand,” the hand-shaped Vero Manita lollipops are perfect for them.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – March 20): La Vaquita Lollipops

La familia de paletas La Vaquita es perfecta para endulzar tu día. ✨🐮✨ #Canels pic.twitter.com/0574mownnx — Canel's (@CanelsMx) May 17, 2022

The last sign of the zodiac is Pisces, and directly opposite to Aries signs, they are more wise than youthful. Pisces bring together all the knowledge and deep wisdom from the rest of the signs before it, and therefore love quiet time, meditation, art and retreating to their own “cave.” La Vaquita lollipops are cozy and comforting with cajeta; simple and great for snacking while watching an arthouse movie.

