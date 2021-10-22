These 5 Mexican Candies Will Take You Back To Your Childhood!

What’s up, familia? Mike from mitú here bringing you a special edition of Mike’s Likes – the series where I show you guys all the places, people, and things that I, well… like!

Today we’re going all the way back to the elementary school days to talk about some of my all time favorite Mexican candies! You know the ones I’m talking about, those little sweet yet spicy treats that made you the coolest kid on the playground. Seriously, if you brought any of these candies to school you would get swarmed with chamacos trying to trade you or wanting to taste them and see if they can handle the heat. Really makes me miss the simpler times, you know?

But then, it hit me: I’m a grown man. I don’t have to ask mama y papa for candy, I can just buy as much candy as I want with my adult money! Why sit back and dream of the past when one lick, chew, or bite can send me straight back to the monkey bars and remind me of those younger days! To help me out with this Mike’s Likes trip down memory lane, my compas at Ricolino and Vero sent over some of their best candies to get me back in the mindset and feeling like Little Miguelito again. So take a break, grab yourself a sweet treat, and check out my top 5 Ricolino and Vero candies!

5. Pica Fresa

Everyone loves gummies, but Pica Fresa takes it to the next level by covering these sweet little strawberry snacks in spicy chili powder. Mike’s Likes Pro Tip: take 5 or 6 of these bad hombres and shove ’em in your mouth for a blast of flavor.

4. Bubulubu

What’s better than marshmallow? How about chocolate and jelly? Oh, still not enough you say? Dip that whole thing in chocolate, and you’ve got a Bubulubu my friend! This chewy, gooey delight is the ultimate after lunch treat.

3. Vero Takis Lollipop

Look, I’m gonna be honest: this is a newer candy that was not around when I was a kid. So when I first heard Takis + lollipop, I thought it was a mistake. Pero if it was a mistake, it’s a delicious mistake. Tangy chamoy flavor with that intense spicy Takis seasoning is a match made in heaven. Sure, I wasn’t transported back to my past. I did, however, see my son’s future. And you know what? He’s going to love these.

2. Paleta Payaso

We all have bad days. Those days when we feel like nothing is going our way. When all we need is a little smile to cheer us up. When I was a kid, that smile came from my mom, my bff, or from Paleta Payaso. I could always count on this little guy to greet me with a big ole’ grin. And even better, after you get that smile, you get to eat it!

1. Vero Mango

Oh boy. This one right here. It doesn’t get more classic than a Vero Mango lollipop. Eating this as a kid was the first time I remember experiencing the beautiful mixture of sweet and spicy. Once I tasted that, regular candy just didn’t do it for me anymore. Trust me when I say Vero Mango absolutely holds up as well as you remember…maybe even better!

Well mitú familia, I hope you enjoyed this blast from the past as much as I did. Remember, just because you’re no longer a kid doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a candy break. Step away from your computer, pick up some Ricolino and Vero sweets, and reminisce about the good old days!

Until next time. Keep liking. And I’ll keep Mike-ing.

