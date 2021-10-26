Sebastián Yatra, Alvaro Diaz and Rauw Alejandro, Paloma Mami and More Staff Picks

Music

From Sebastián Yatra’s pop rock single “Tacones Rojos”, to Alvaro Diaz and Rauw Alejandro’s perreo banger “Problemón” to Paloma Mami in her feels for “Cosas De La Vida”, check out our full list below.

Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”

Sebastián Yatra is back with his new single “Tacones Rojos.” The Colombian singer-songwriter’s song is like a Spanish version of Roy Orbison’s “Oh, Pretty Woman.” Yatra is in his rock ‘n’ roll bag with this sexy and charming ode to women who confidently rock red heels. He brings the dreaminess of “Tacones Rojos” to life in the rom-com-like music video. – Lucas Villa

Paloma Mami – “Cosas De La Vida”

In her feels. Fresh off her Best New Artist nomination at this year’s Latin Grammys, Chilean singer Paloma Mami released “Cosas De La Vida” from her upcoming album. The track tackles the feeling of impotence knowing that you can’t be with the love of your life, and the uncertainty that comes with not knowing if you’ll ever see them again. The pop track will have you pulling your heartstrings and thinking about those “what if” moments. – Luciana Villalba

Alvaro Diaz & Rauw Alejandro – “Problemón”

Alvaro Diaz teamed up with fellow Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro for his new single “Problemón.” The Boricua singers trade verses about romances on the low that keep them coming back for more. Diaz, who is a protégé of Tainy on his Neon16 label, comes through with a perreo banger. The song will be on Diaz’s album Felicilandia that will be out on Oct. 29. – Lucas Villa

Enjambre – Ambrosia EP

Enjambre are singing in English for the first time on their new EP Ambrosia. The Mexican rock group translates the alternative allure of their music into English while looking into the future. The EP includes the raucous “Crash,” the stunning “Upgrade,” and lead single “Delorean.” Frontman Luis Humberto Navejas sings about righting the wrongs of past mistakes via Marty McFly’s famous Back to the Future car. – Lucas Villa

Randy – Romances De Una Nota 2021, Vol 2 album

10 years after his solo album of the same name, Reggaeton OG Randy released an updated version of Romances de Una Nota 2021. This time around, he remade his 2011 hit “Loquita” with Jay Wheeler plus 17 other tracks that range from Reggaeton to R&B, EDM by the way of Guaracha, House and more. The album has collaborations with Ape Drums, Justin Quiles, Zion and more that show Randy’s versatility and why he’s still an inspiration in the game after all these years. – Luciana Villalba

Llane, Boza – “Puñales”

The Colombia and Panamá connection. Colombian singer Llane released his new collaboration “Puñales” with Panamanian star on the rise, Boza. “Puñales” mixes the best both artists have to offer: Latin Pop, Reggaeton, R&B and dancehall for a track made to dedicate to that person you had to let go at one point in your life. – Luciana Villalba

Kris Floyd – La Última Vez Que Me Viste EP

Kris Floyd, who is most known for co-writing the hits on Selena Gomez’s Spanish EP Revelación, released his debut EP La Última Vez Que Me Viste. The Puerto Rican singer-songwriter has got swagger as a rapper and singer. Floyd’s voice soars in the lovely “Ser Libre” and he taps of the flirtiness of it in “Siempre Tarde.” As a rapper, he hits hard with his bars in the cocky “Xkittlez” with Boricua icon Arcángel. He’s another protégé of Tainy’s on his Neon16 label. – Lucas Villa

Eladio Carrión – “Sauce Boy Freestyle 5”

Nobody is touching Eladio when it comes to freestyles. Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión remains untouchable in the freestyle space with the fifth installment of Sauce Boy Freestyle. Eladio gets deep about friends becoming enemies, how people get happy to see you not do well, but he’s aware that in life everything comes and goes and at the end of the day, it’s all a matter of perspective. – Luciana Villalba

Joel DELEŌN – “La Culpa”

Ex-CNCO member Joel DELEŌN made his solo debut with his new single “La Culpa.” He leans into his Mexican roots with this sexy bop that uniquely blends mariachi and pop music. DELEŌN also sings his heart out like he never did before in CNCO. It’s a promising start for the future Latin music star. – Lucas Villa

Erii – “Ven”

Colombian newcomer Erii released her new single “Ven” which comes sprinkled with a bit of Spanglish. The song fuses electro pop, dembow and zouk and gets elevated with Erii’s vocals. She’s definitely one to look out for. – Luciana Villalba

