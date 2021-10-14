Camilo & Evaluna Montaner Reveal They’re Having A Baby In “Índigo” Music Video

Music

Camilo and his wife Evaluna Montaner have a big surprise to share in their “Índigo” music video. Montaner revealed she’s pregnant with their child in the feel good song.

Camilo and Evaluna Montaner have shared their relationship every step of the way through his music videos. After getting married last year, they shared the footage in the video for their duet “Por Primera Vez.” On his recent album Mis Manos, the couple recorded another duet, “Machu Picchu.”

“Índigo” is Camilo and Evaluna Montaner’s third duet together.

Índigo. Camilo y Evaluna. Hoy 3pm EST. pic.twitter.com/QHp37DB8FX — Camilo (@CamiloMusica) October 13, 2021

“Índigo” marks Camilo and Evaluna Montaner’s third duet together. Camilo wrote the song with Mexican hit-maker Edgar “Edge” Barrera and created a retro pop quality to the song that recalls the duets of the ’70s. Camilo and Evaluna shower each other with loving lyrics. Montaner slyly slips in, “I had to wait nine months for you,” hinting at her pregnancy. This quirky love song is their sweetest duet yet.

Their friends and family find out the pregnancy news in the music video.

In the “Índigo” music video, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner share more cute moments together. Evaluna shows off her baby bump that Camilo proudly embraces. They also share the news of Evaluna’s pregnancy to their family and friends and we can see the reactions from Ricardo Montaner and her brothers Mau y Ricky. Their musician friends, like Morelli and JonTheProducer, also appear in the video. Camilo is absolutely in tears looking at the pregnancy test. Congrats!

“Índigo” is the first single from Camilo’s upcoming third album. The Colombian singer is the most nominated artist at this year’s Latin Grammy Awards with 10 nominations. His U.S. tour kicks off in Miami on Oct. 22.

