Camilo, C. Tangana & Bad Bunny Among Top 2021 Latin Grammy Nominees

Music

The nominations for the 2021 Latin Grammy Awards have been revealed. This year’s top nominee is Colombian pop star Camilo with 10 nominations. He’s followed by Dominican legend Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations and Spanish rapper C. Tangana with five nominations. They’re trailed by Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny with four nominations.

Camilo is this year’s top nominee.

Camilo is nominated in Big Three categories for Song, Record, and Album of the Year. He’s nominated twice for Record of the Year for the viral hit “Vida De Rico” and his family collaboration “Amén” with Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, and his wife Evaluna Montaner. Camilo is also nominated twice for Song of the Year for “Vida De Rico” and co-writing Ricardo Montaner’s “Dios Así Lo Quiso.” In both categories, he faces Rauw Alejandro’s global smash “Todo De Ti.”

C. Tangana’s El Madrileño album created a stir.

Spanish rapper C. Tangana’s is nominated six times for the work on his genre-bending album El Madrileño. He’s up for Record of the Year with Mexican-American singer Omar Apollo and their collaboration “Te Olvidaste.” For Album of the Year, El Madrileño faces off against Camilo’s Mis Manos and Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo.

Bad Bunny’s “Dákiti” was shut out of the major categories.

Bad Bunny surprisingly received four nominations after he made history with the first all-Spanish album (El Último Tour Del Mundo) to top the Billboard 200 chart. Album of the Year is his only major category nomination. His global smash “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez was relegated to the Best Urban Song category and “Booker T” was nominated for Best Hip-Hop Song.

First time nominees include Selena Gomez, Danna Paola, and Bizarrap.

First time nominees include Mexican pop star Danna Paola, who was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Argentine beat-maker Bizarrap, who was nominated for Producer of the Year, and Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, who was nominated for Best Urban Album.

Argentine pop star María Becerra is nominated Best New Artist and Chicana rapper Snow Tha Product is up for Best Rap Song. Selena Gomez only received one nomination for Best Short-Form Music Video for “De Una Vez.” Kali Uchis was snubbed with zero nominations. The Latin Grammy Awards will air live from Las Vegas on Nov. 18 on Univision. For the full nominations list, click here.

Notice any needed corrections? Please email us at corrections@wearemitu.com