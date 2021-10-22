DJ Snake Recruits Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK’S Lisa For “SG”

Music

DJ Snake is back in the Latin groove. The French DJ regrouped with Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna for his new single “SG.” Megan Thee Stallion and BLACKPINK’s Lisa also join the party in the music video.

DJ Snake and Ozuna first scored a hit with “Taki Taki.”

DJ Snake and Ozuna first teamed up for 2018’s “Taki Taki.” That collaboration also featured Selena Gomez and Cardi B. The four acts impressively took the global smash to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Megan Thee Stallion and Lisa join them for “SG.”

DJ Snake’s “SG” stands for “Sexy Girl.” House music with a sexy saxophone melody meets reggaeton beats. Ozuna comes through with a hypnotic performance. Megan Thee Stallion and K-Pop star Lisa bring the heat in their guest verses. Lisa even sings a bit in Spanish and sounds great doing it. The song isn’t explosive like “Taki Taki,” but it’s a refreshing bop that will charm the globe.

The four stars party in Miami in the music video.

DJ Snake unites with Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lisa in the “SG” music video. It’s a pretty incredible feat for director Colin Tilley since all the artists are from different parts of the world. The colorful visual is giving Miami Vice vibes as they’re cruising on boats in the harbor. Megan and Lisa look stunning during their choreography routines. Everyone brings something special to the party.

There’s no word yet if “SG” will lead to a new album from DJ Snake. The song follows Ozuna’s latest hit “La Funka.” Lisa dropped her debut single album Lalisa last month. Megan Thee Stallion’s debut album Good News dropped last year.

