Tainy with Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas, Manuel Medrano and More Staff Picks

Welcome to another bi-weekly Staff Picks from @cremabymitu for the week of September 27th – October 8th.

From being in our feels with Tainy’s “Lo Siento BB” with Julieta Venegas and Bad Bunny to Manuel Medrano going rock on his album ‘Eterno’, Nicki Nicole gets in her pop bag with “Baby” and more new tracks we loved for this new batch of Staff Picks. You can follow our Spotify playlist here.

Tainy, Bad Bunny, Julieta Venegas – “Lo Siento BB:/”

The Tainy and Bad Bunny connection never fails, and this time around it’s even more special with the addition of Mexican singer Julieta Venegas. “Lo Siento BB:/” confirms that we have entered Sad Boy/Sad Girl fall, as Julieta Venegas opens the Tainy-produced song with a ballad, only to be met with Bad Bunny’s signature chanteo and Reggaeton beats that take the song to anthem level. For anyone needing to perrear y llorar, this song is it. – Luciana Villalba

Manuel Medrano – Eterno album

Five years after winning Best New Artist at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards, Manuel Medrano is back with his second album Eterno. The Colombian singer-songwriter plugs back into his rock roots in his latest single “Tengo Que Llegar A Tiempo.” He also revisits his Colombian roots in songs like “Negra” and “Tesoro” that embrace genres like champeta. Like the songs on his first album, Medrano has a new collection of songs that are bound to become classics. – Lucas Villa

Nohemy – “Conoce” ft. LATENIGHTJIGGY

Rising Puerto Rican singer Nohemy teams up with Trinidadian singer LATENIGHTJIGGY up for bilingual track “Conoce”, which has notes of Reggaeton-meets-R&B, where the best of both worlds meets for a track that needs to be added for your weekend playlist. – Luciana Villalba

Immasoul – “Vuelvo a Ti”



Mexican singer-songwriter Immasoul released her new single “Vuelvo A Ti.” In the emerging Latin R&B genre, she’s one of the leading voices in the movement. The song is absolutely hypnotizing with Immasoul’s soulful voice soaring over the twinkling production. “Vuelvo A Ti” will be part of her upcoming album Natural that’s due out soon. – Lucas Villa

Jay Wheeler – “BIOL-101”

The pop wave is here to stay, and Jay Wheeler is embracing it with “BIOL-101”. The Latin Grammy nominee for “La Curiosidad” blends synth-pop and reggaeton in this new single that showcases once again his versatility and ability to release solo songs that have the potential to become anthems. – Luciana Villalba

Nicki Nicole – “Baby”

Like Rauw Alejandro, Myke Towers, and Natti Natasha, Nicki Nicole is to give Latin pop a spin. The Argentine singer-songwriter does so spectacularly with her new single “Baby.” Backed by funky beats with a trap-lite twist, she sings the praises of her lover. Nicole is head-over-heels in love and it shows in this cute pop bop. The song will be part of her upcoming debut album. – Lucas Villa

Cornetto – Neas Don’t Cry album

Guaracha is going global with ‘Neas Don’t Cry’. After the success of Guaracha songs like “Pepas” and “Baila Conmigo”, Cornetto is at the forefront of the genre with a 16-track album that has collaborations with Guelo Star, Jowell, Magic Juan and more that will take the party-fueled rhythm to the next level. – Luciana Villalba

Cimafunk – ‘El Alimento’ album

Cimafunk is blending Black Caribbean and Black American music with his breakthrough album El Alimento. The Cuban singer-songwriter has dubbed his unique brand sound as Afro-Cuban funk. His album spans incredible collaborations with artists like funk icon George Clinton, CeeLo Green, and Colombian group ChocQuibTown. Lupe Fiasco jumped on Cimafunk’s sexy banger “Rómpelo.” In a Latin music scene that’s serving the same-old, El Alimento lives up to its name as an electrifying and refreshing slice of something new. – Lucas Villa

Fonseca, Greeicy, Cali y El Dandee – “2005”

It’s been 15 years since Fonseca’s hit “Te Mando Flores” was released, and the Colombian singer sampled his own song for “2005” with fellow Colombian singers Greeicy and Cali y El Dandee. This new remake of sorts hits us right in the feels, as the nostalgic and familiar beat transports us back to the year 2005, fusing the original lyrics with a fresh new take of the Latin Pop classic. – Luciana Villalba

Humbe – “Popular”

Mexican singer-songwriter Humbe continues his hot streak with his new single “Popular.” He’s known for using Mexican slang in his Latin pop tracks. Humbe embraces trap-lite beats in “Popular” as he sings about a place where everyone can shine for being who they are. This entrancing and empowering bop previews Humbe’s next album. He’s nominated for Best New Artist at next month’s Latin Grammy Awards. – Lucas Villa

Tiarra Girls ft. Lady Shacklin – “Let Love Free”

Texas sister trio Tiarra Girls released “Let Love Free” with Jamaican rapper Lady Shacklin just in time for National Coming Out Day. Lead singer Tori Balitierra was inspired by her own coming out experience to her grandma for this reggae/ska/alternative rock track that carries a message that’s definitely worth sharing. – Luciana Villalba

