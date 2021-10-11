Aventura Reunited With Judy Santos To Perform “Obsesión” At Final Inmortal Concert

Music

Aventura closed out their reunion tour over the weekend with a homecoming show at the MetLife Stadium. Romeo Santos and the band reunited with Judy Santos to perform their breakout hit “Obsesión.”

“Obsesión” was Aventura’s first big hit.

“Obsesión” was first released on the album that put Aventura on the map, 2002’s We Broke the Rules. On that LP, the guys modernized bachata music with an R&B touch that was representative of their New York City roots. “Obsesión” was released a duet with fellow Dominican-American singer Judy Santos.

Santos hinted at Judy Santos performing with Aventura in a throwback post on Instagram. “‘Obsesión’ marked a before and after in the career of my colleagues and this vessel,” he wrote. “God created a single voice to compliment this piece because it lacked one detail – the unmistakable Judy Santos.”

Judy Santos was the perfect guest to close out Aventura’s reunion tour.

Aventura’s reunion concerts this year have included special guests like Bad Bunny and Karol G. The band saved the best for last, teaming up with Judy Santos to perform “Obsesión” like the old days. Judy and Romeo had the crowd at MetLife Stadium going wild for this reunion duet.

“I don’t have words to express the emotion I felt last night,” Judy wrote on Instagram about the performance. “The reunion with my brothers! All the ‘Santos’ back together. A work of God!!”

Aventura’s concert at MetLife Stadium officially wrapped up the band’s Inmortal Tour. The last time the band was there in 2019, the guys performed “Obsesión” with Cardi B. Judy Santos recently dropped her new single “No Me Rendiré.”

